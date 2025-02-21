Ercros launches a plan to cut its emissions in Tarragona more than half. The company will invest 50 million euros in its Tarraconense complex to decarbonize its two Vila-Seca production plants and that of the fee and reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 56%.

The chemical company will not do it alone. It will receive 14.6 million euros of European funds through the PART (strategic project for economic recovery and transformation) for projects in its two Vila-Seca centers, with which it estimates a saving of 40,000 tons of CO2.

This was explained by the organization this Friday after a visit from the Minister of Industry and Tourism, Jordi Hereu, to the Vila-Seca facilities. The socialist leader said that “the government’s commitment is to move towards a more industrial, more competitive and, at the same time, more sustainable and responsible. Hereu also said that “the petrochemical sector as a whole is and will continue to be a fundamental pillar of the industry of our country.”

The leader also stressed that Tarragona hosts the most important petrochemical pole in southern Europe “responsible for 25% of the chemical production of Spain and 50% of all of Catalonia.

The Ministry of Industry will allocate 600 million euros to the compensation of CO2 emissions of the electro -intense industries. According to Hereu, the binding part has already awarded 51.6 million euros to Catalan companies.