He died at the age of 89 after fighting like a lion. Ercole Baldini died in Forlì. A giant of our cycling, a champion who characterized the years between the sunset of Coppi and the dawn of Gimondi. Olympic champion in Melbourne 1956, he also conquered the 1958 Giro d’Italia and the Reims World Championship in the same year. His also the Hour record: in 1956 at Vigorelli he reached 46.394 beating it from Anquetil. He had also entered the Giro d’Italia Hall of Fame in 2016.