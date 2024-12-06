The councilor of the ERC group to the Barcelona City Council, Eva Barowill urge the proper dimarts, day 10, the mayor Jaume Collboni to explain if the change of ideas of the PSOE will imply a setback in public policies and rights of LGTBIQ+ people in the Catalan capital. However, it will require that you assume a commitment to guarantee the rights of the entire community in all areas, including sports.

In the congress that the PSOE will celebrate the passat cap this week to Seville, the socialists will approve that they no longer include the “Q” and the sign “+” in their various political documents. The letter “Q” refers to people queerThat is, those who do not identify with the hegemonic categories related to sexual orientation or gender identity. The “+”, in its second band, includes all the groups that are not represented in the previous centuries. They form part of identitats with gender fluid or non-binary people, and asexuality, among others.

Eva Baró, d’ERC: “Sigles matter, they are more important than letters: they represent stories, stories and drets”

“Sigles and paraules matter, they are more than letters: they represent stories, stories and drets. Both gestures do not respect the paraigües that symbolizes the term “+”, i erase an essential part of the LGTBIQ+ community. Especially great at a time when hate speeches and LGTBI-phobic aggressions are increasing,” Baró argues.

A canvi d’ideari in a context of the rise of LGTBI-phobia

The municipal group of ERC shows concern about “you go back“What is in the PSOE, “a part of self-reported statements.” The councilor criticizes the arguments “as those that fuel hate speeches aligned with the extreme right” and expresses concern about the repercussions that they may have. in the LGTBIQ+ community of Barcelona. Republicans believe that this change of ideas “has been possible for them. continue pressures of the classical feminist movementwhich classifies the term ‘Q+’ as a misogynist, anti-feminist and ultra-liberal”.

In a context of the rise of hate speeches, LGTBI-phobic aggressions and, above all, the increase of attacks on trans people, ERC considers that the parties of querres have to fer “compelling speeches in favor of equality “and of the guarantee of rights for all LGTBIQ+ people”.

Additional concerns about the actions of the PSOE

ERC also denounces that the PSOE has approved measures that they consider discriminatory, with the idea in its idea to limit participation in women’s sports exclusively to “people of both biological and female sex”, excloent així the trans gifts. They also criticize that, during the approval of Law 4/2023 of real and effective equality for trans and LGTBI people, the socialists are leaving non-binary people outside their scope of protection.

ERC also denounces that the PSOE excludes trans gifts from participation in women’s sports

The list of motivations is getting longer: fight against the PSC because it is going eliminate the plural from the Department of Equality and Feminismspromoted by the Government of Pere Aragonès, which includes all feminisms, “no exclusion” and “with the objective of guaranteeing the rights of all gifts.”

Finally, also criticize the PSOE for what it is going to name Isabel García as director of the Institute of Gifts After having made comments to the social leaders and statements denying the existence of trans gifts; and to have allowed the celebration to the Senat of a transatlantic summit with the organization Values ​​Policy Network. According to ERC, it is an international entity “with extreme control against the avortament and the rights of LGTBIQ+ people that aims to implement the new anti-drets political agenda.”