ERC will investigate the complaints of two exparliamentarians against Deputy Pilar Vallugera for labor abuse

ERC will investigate the complaints of harassment and labor abuse of two exparlamentaries against the deputy at the Pilar Vallugera Congress. This was explained by the party leader, Oriol Junqueras, following the publication by The country of the testimony of the former deputy Maria Dantas and Carolina Telechea about the harassment they suffered from Vallugera during their time Congress, that the current representative of ERC in the Cortes denies.

“If there has been any inappropriate behavior by a deputy against others, I regret it, I do not share it and apologize as many times as necessary to the people who have been affected,” said Junqueras in an interview in Catalunya Ràdio.

According to account The countryDantas and Telechea denounce harassment and labor abuse by Vallugera in the Congress of Deputies during 2019 and 2023, with “constant faults of respect, screams, reproaches to take maternity permits and contempt in public”.

“I am not aware of having done that,” Vallugera said the same newspaper, which collects the medical reports of Dantas that reflect physical and mental sequelae.

The Republican leader has affirmed that they will investigate what has happened to clarify the facts and has argued that they will try to “help and accompany through the corresponding organs.” It has also been made available to “who believes he has not had the treatment he deserved.”

During the interview, Junqueras has insisted on several occasions that “there has been no formal complaint at any time” and ensures that the complaint has been vehiculated through the media.

The Republican leader has stated that he came to talk with Dantas about the matter in summer, before being president again, and assures that he transferred “all solidarity.”

However, he has maintained that since he was not him then the president of the party did not “correspond to take any formal initiative” on the matter and, on the other hand, he believes that “it was up to her” because “who believed that he had not received the treatment he deserved had the opportunity to file a complaint, something he did not do.”