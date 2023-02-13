One of lime and one of sand. ERC “has celebrated” the order of the Supreme Court that has reviewed the sentences of the leaders of the ‘procés’ and at the same time has charged against it, describing it as a “blow to democracy.”

Esquerra has highlighted that the order of the high court “warns that the reform leaves secessionist processes unpunished without violence.” “We celebrate the drop in sedition penalties,” said the deputy general secretary of ERC, Marta Vilalta, after the weekly meeting of the party executive. “Any process of independence without violence has been decriminalized,” she pointed out. She also celebrated the expiration of the disqualification sentence for Carme Forcadell, Jordi Cuixart, Jordi Sànchez, Quim Forn and Josep Rull. Not so, in the case of Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Dolors Bassa and Jordi Turull, convicted after the review as perpetrators of a crime of disobedience in real competition with a crime of embezzlement of public funds. The Supreme Court has refused to reduce the sentence for the crime of embezzlement that the four had imposed and will continue to be disqualified.

According to ERC, the Supreme Court order shows the “arbitrariness” of Spanish justice, which in its opinion is subject to the retrograde right. “It is a blow to democracy,” Vilalta has assured. The Supreme Court wants to leave the legislator’s work on “wet paper”, he has criticized. “Attempts against the democratic system,” he concluded. ERC has announced that its intention is to appeal the Supreme Court’s decision first to the High Court itself as an annulment incident, later to the Constitutional Court and later to the European courts. Republican sources already assumed that the Supreme Court would maintain the disqualification of Junqueras, although they trusted a reduction. These same sources indicate that the decision of the high court “does not upset” their plans with respect to the president of the party.

Junts, for his part, has criticized the reform of the Penal Code because, in his opinion, “it serves to continue criminalizing the independence movement.” The general secretary, Jordi Turull, has affirmed that they can disqualify him for life, but has warned that they will not be able to “disable him from his commitment to make independence effective.” “Nothing has changed”, because “the Supreme Court continues to act as a legislator, opinion-maker and justiciar, he has pointed out.