Esquerra Republicana is tiptoeing closer to the Franco-Spanish summit this Thursday in Barcelona. The ruling party in the Generalitat has removed the shield preventively to protect itself from its particular strategy before the meeting between Spain and France, where it has chosen to join the protest mobilizations that have been called by pro-independence entities, while Pere Aragonès, second highest hierarchical head of the party, attends the meeting between Pedro Sánchez and Emmanuel Macron as a guest. Esquerra argues that the presence of the President It cannot be a reason for reproach on the part of the independence movement: “The mobilization is to claim that nothing has been finished here, and it would be a mistake if, being able to give this positive message, someone made a mistake and turned the spotlight to shoot themselves in the foot ”, Marta Vilalta, spokesperson for the party, highlighted this Monday

Esquerra commanders, led by Oriol Junqueras, have confirmed their attendance at the demonstration called this Thursday in front of the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya (MNAC), on the Montjuïc mountain, scene of the interview between Sánchez and Macron. The call is the result of the call for the mobilization of entities such as the ANC, Òmnium and the Consell per la República commanded by Carles Puigdemont. These same actors were protagonists in the last manifestation of the Dyad, to which Esquerra did not join. That absence received harsh criticism from the most nervous sectors of the independence movement, and Junts per Catalunya tried to take advantage of September 11 by focusing the spotlight on the pull of its president, Laura Borràs.

Since then, Esquerra has approached separatist claims with discretion. The party has applied itself in the negotiation with the Government to achieve the “dejudicialization” of the political conflict and the penal modifications that report a benefit for the political positions that were condemned by the referendum of 1-O and for those who fled abroad to avoid trial.

The demonstration this Thursday has the motto “Nothing has finished here”, and aims to attack the argument defended by the Government, according to which the process it is finished and the social situation in Catalonia has turned around, far from the days of tension that sparked the illegal referendum. Esquerra tries to gain prominence in the call, without turning against the presence of Aragonès within the meeting. The party announces that there will be a notable presence of militants in the mobilization. It is a matter of diluting the criticism that those independentistas who feel distant from the ERC pactist strategy can launch against Junqueras and the leaders of the Republican party. “For weeks the president of the Spanish Government, his ministers and all his spokespersons have been saying the same thing: the reforms agreed with ERC have to facilitate my extradition,” Carles Puigdemont said this Sunday in a message on social networks. “It would be a mistake if this mobilization was not aimed at vindicating the strength of the independence movement,” said Marta Vilalta this Monday.

