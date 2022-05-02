Four days after the ERC tried to overturn the anti-crisis decree, the Government has recognized that the President of the Spanish Executive and the Minister of Defense were also spied on. For the independence movement, which this morning has registered the first lawsuits over the Pegasus case (CUP and Òmnium), the situation has not changed and it continues to ask for responsibilities in the central Executive to redirect the crisis. Everything that has been known this Monday is nothing more than a “smokescreen” to try to put out the fire, as ERC, Junts and the CUP have agreed.

Smokescreen that “will not work”, warned the leader of the ERC, Oriol Junqueras. The president of the party has appeared at a press conference after the meeting of the Republican executive on Monday. Usually, the deputy general secretary, Marta Vilalta, appears, but Junqueras did so today, to stage the relevance of the events. Junqueras has questioned the script twist announced this Monday by the Government and has not given it credibility. “How can we know that the Government is telling the truth?” Asked the Republican leader. “Why do they take the case to court when they spy on them and not when others are spied on?”, “Who has spied on us, who has ordered it, who has allowed it and who has not prevented it?”. These are questions that ERC, which charges against the “sewers” of the State, considers that they remain unanswered.

Junqueras has warned Pedro Sánchez that if there are no dismissals, relations between socialists and republicans cannot be redirected. “The one who endangers the negotiated route and the dialogue table is the Government,” he warned. It is the Government that has ordered, allowed and recognized espionage, he has expressed, and therefore who must assume responsibility, in the “assuming that what they have announced is true.” Esquerra does not change its position in relation to the Government after the Moncloa announcement. Esquerra’s support for the stability of the Executive is still up in the air. “It will depend on the attitude of the Spanish government in this area and in all areas, if the Spanish government is in tune in defending the rights of citizens, we will be able to understand each other”, he pointed out. “What confidence can we give to the Spanish Government?” He asked. “Have you gone from denying that there was espionage to affirming that if there was, it is because we deserve it? What credibility do these twists in the story have, that they are constantly trying to build to avoid assuming responsibilities?”

Along the same lines, the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has reiterated the demands that he has been demanding from the Government for days: resignations and a thorough and independent investigation. Aragonès has denounced the “double yardstick” that, in his opinion, the Government has applied in this case. «I know what it is to feel spied on, to feel your privacy and your political action violated. I do not wish it to anyone. But the double standard of measurement is evident. Against the independence movement, anything goes », he stated on Twitter. «When the massive espionage is against the Catalan institutions and the independence movement, silence and excuses. Today, everything is rush. Responsibilities must be assumed now, “he urged. “By action or incompetence, there are many questions to be answered,” he concluded.