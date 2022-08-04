The presidency of the Parliament of Catalonia remains vacant, a week after the suspension of Laura Borràs, and the number 2 of the Catalan Chamber, the vice president Alba Vergés, from ERC, urges Junts to make a move to solve the temporality that nests in the institution. “We call on Junts to say how they want to make it possible,” said Vergés, in an interview granted this Thursday to Catalunya Radio. Vergés, who has already communicated his intention to focus on municipal politics and focuses his aspirations on becoming mayor of Igualada, has been the highest parliamentary authority since the ERC, CUP and PSC voted to remove Borràs. However, Vergés herself clarifies that hers is an “acting” presidency derived from “a situation that no one wants”.

More information

The statements of the ERC deputy come out in the face of a wave of criticism uttered by Borràs and his unconditional supporters, who dedicate themselves to encouraging a victimizing discourse. As the president of Junts per Catalunya repeats, her suspension implies establishing a complicity with “the sewers of the State” and she has to do with a supposed twisted will to remove her from the political showcase. Despite the intense background noise, Pere Aragonès rules out that the crisis could cause a disaster in the Government. The president He maintains that his will is to be able to complete the government program and he is convinced that the Executive of ERC and Junts will remain: “I am confident that we will continue with the Government”, he confirmed again this Thursday.

Esquerra, the CUP and the PSC argue that the suspension of Borràs responds to the application of the Parliament’s regulations, where it is stated, in article 25.4, that when an oral trial is opened for a deputy for a cause related to corruption, it is appropriate to suspend it of functions. The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) sent Borràs to trial for the crimes of prevarication and false documentation, for allegedly dividing contracts from the Institució de les Lletres Catalanes to award them to an acquaintance.

Vergés denies wanting to take advantage of the opportunity to settle for the presidency of the Chamber. “We are committed to the investiture agreement”, he has repeated, in relation to the Government pact that ERC and Junts reached to share the presidency of the Generalitat and the Parliament. It will be necessary for JxCat to name a replacement for Borràs. From the outset, the party reacted to the suspension of its leader by announcing that it would not propose anyone. The secretary general of the formation, Jordi Turull, criticized the decision to remove Borràs and warned that it is a sign of the “Cainite dynamic” that nests within the independence movement.

After her suspension, the leader made a harsh speech in which she charged against the members of the Parliamentary Bureau who had voted to remove her from office: “Those five deputies, from Esquerra, the CUP and the PSC, have names and surnames,” said the already former president. “They have not come dressed as deputies, they have come dressed as judges,” she reproached them, calling them “hypocrites.” Borràs, who acts as an icon of the most rebellious independence movement, understands that her removal weakens the sovereignist front, despite having a parliamentary majority. “The political agenda is far from converging on a unitary pro-independence strategy, neither in the Government nor in Parliament,” he said. Vergés, for his part, replies that Junts must act to repair Borràs’ loss and affirms that Esquerra extends his hand to him: “we will facilitate everything to comply with the agreement”.

