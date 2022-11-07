Esquerra Republicana tries to corner Junts per Catalunya so that it supports the budgets of the Generalitat. “It would not be understood that after leaving the Government, they would abandon the country,” Marta Vilalta said this Monday at a press conference. The spokeswoman for the Republicans has recovered an argument that is recurrent in Pere Aragonès and in positions close to his single-color government, and she appeals to the “responsibility” that Junts has to unblock some accounts that are “urgent and necessary”. Vilalta, in addition, has elevated her speech when she has sought to expose the postconvergents. “We would not understand that Junts facilitates the processing of Colau’s budgets, as it has already done, and on the other hand can block the processing of the Generalitat’s budgets”. Appointing Ada Colau to allude to Junts’ alleged complicity with the mayor of Barcelona is shooting a dart loaded with poison because the party led by Laura Borràs makes repeated efforts to attack the government’s management at the Catalan capital’s City Hall.

“Let them do the same as they have done in Barcelona”, insisted Vilalta. Last month, Junts facilitated the processing of the Barcelona City Council’s budgets by abstaining from voting on the initial processing of the accounts in the City Council’s economics commission. Esquerra, despite a very harsh speech with the municipal executive, voted the same way. The meaning of that vote is not definitive, but it was interpreted as a gesture by Junts and ERC to want to negotiate with Colau some accounts that by 2023 reach unprecedented figures: 3,595 million euros.

“We would not understand that Junts could turn its back on the Generalitat’s budgets”, the ERC spokeswoman reiterated. The divorce from the coalition government in the Generalitat is still recent. Since the breakup, the Republicans have repeated that the draft accounts for 2023 are “the Giró budgets”, referring to the preparatory work carried out by the former Minister of the Economy, from Junts.

The deep disagreements between the two parties that were government partners seem to distance the possibility that they can now reach an agreement to approve the budgets. However, Esquerra repeats that Junts is his priority partner. The sum of both pro-independence forces would not be enough to approve the process in Parliament. Vilalta has said that he is “convinced” that En Comú Podem will support the budgets. When asked if Esquerra are also sure that they will be able to seal an agreement with Junts, he has limited himself to answering that “it would be good if they agreed to negotiate”.

The PSC awaits its turn to sit down to speak with the Government. A meeting between Socialists and Republicans is scheduled for this Monday afternoon. Salvador Illa, head of the opposition, has made several offers to Aragonès to reach deep agreements, but going hand in hand with the PSC generates discomfort in Esquerra. Junts has advanced that it will send the Government a decalogue with fiscal requirements and with economic reactivation measures as a condition for negotiating the accounts. “We have no record of it,” Vilalta pointed out this Monday.

The main Catalan employers’ associations demand that the political formations be quick to unblock the Catalan budgets for 2023. On Friday, Foment del Treball and Pimec met with the Government “We need budgets, because just like a company without a budget does not work, a country without a budget it can’t do it either,” said Antoni Cañete, president of Pimec, and said that not having accounts in 2023, given the current context, is a risk. “Something we can’t afford,” he said.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter