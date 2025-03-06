ERC has registered a proposition in the Parliament for Modify the sexist violence law and expand and increase repairs to women and family. Among other issues, the solo initiative of the Republicans raises duplicate compensation in cases of vicarious violence and concrete measures in cases of obstetric, political and second order violence.

Also harmonizes under a single law that has to do with Machist repair and violence. The ERC spokeswoman in the Equality Commission and former Minister, Tània Verge, has defended that “it is justice to repair more and better in a violence that are structural.” The group has asked that be processed expresslyby unique reading, to shorten the deadlines.

(There will be extension …)