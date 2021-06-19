Alexey Lukyanuk took the lead of the ORLEN 77th Rally Poland after the retirement of Nikolay Gryazin due to a double front puncture in the penultimate stage of Stage 1.

The Movisport Russian had a 40 “5 margin over his rivals in the first round of the FIA ​​European Rally Championship, but it was not enough for him to win 5 of 8 PS today with his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 to avoid bad luck.

“Two tires were destroyed, I thought I had hit something, but it seems that it was a problem deriving from the front suspension – explains Gryazin – Unfortunately I only had a spare tire and it is forbidden to continue on three wheels. These things happen, I couldn’t do much about it. In the first pass on the PS he was fast and I tried to increase the margin, even when there was a lot of dust and nothing was visible.

Lukyanuk (Saintéloc Junior Team) won the PS7 with his Citroën C3 Rally2 and after having overtaken Gryazin for 10 “6, he now has 29” 7 on Andreas Mikkelsen (Toksport WRT – Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo).

“I feel fine and the strategy worked in the afternoon, I thank everyone for a great day, it’s great to be back racing on gravel with such a good car,” said the reigning champion.

Miko Marczyk (ORLEN Team) takes third place with his Skoda, ahead of those of Wojciech Chuchała, Nil Solans (Rallye Team Spain), Norbert Herczig (Škoda Rally Team Hungaria) and Yoann Bonato’s Citroen (CHL Sport Auto).

Efrén Llarena was eighth with the second Skoda of Rallye Team Spain, followed by the Ford Fiesta of Erik Cais (Yacco ACCR Team) and the Hyundai of Umberto Scandola (Hyundai Rally Team Italia).

Simone Campedelli retired due to a problem with the power steering of his Polo accused after the PS1 on Friday evening.

FIA ERC – Rally Poland: Stage 1