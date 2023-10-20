Esquerra continues with the policy of gestures to mark a profile against Junts, who further tighten the rope with the socialists, at a time when the Republicans warn Pedro Sánchez that the negotiations for the investiture are running aground because of the folder of the self-determination, which the PSOE says it is not willing to open.

Last Monday, the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, presented the referendum proposal that he will try to reach an agreement with the Government in the next legislature, if there is an investiture. His formula is an agreement of Canadian-style clarity, in order to agree on the conditions that result in a consultation on secession like the one Scotland held in 2014 and in which those in favor of remaining in the United Kingdom ended up prevailing. .

In the past, the Catalan independence movement sought inspiration in the Slovenian or Montenegrin cases. And although Aragonès is committed to the Scottish example, his party also claims the Irish model: specifically, the spirit embodied in the Good Friday Peace Agreement of 1998 that put an end to the armed conflict in Northern Ireland, which left 3,500 dead.

The president of Esquerra Republicana, Oriol Junqueras, will travel from this Monday until Friday to Ireland and Northern Ireland to meet with the historical leader of Sinn Féin, Gerry Adams, and other leaders of the Catholic and Irish nationalist party. ERC assures that the objective of the trip is “to share experiences in the resolution of political conflicts, especially in the negotiation of the Irish conflict that gave rise to the Good Friday Agreement.” The Catalan independence movement looks there as one of its references to resolve the separatist dispute with the Spanish State with a referendum.

Specifically, secessionism seeks an example of self-determination that can be applicable to Catalonia. The Good Friday Agreement, which ended the armed conflict in Northern Ireland and allowed the IRA to abandon terrorism, leaves it in the hands of the citizens of Northern Ireland if they so wish and by agreement between the parties to exercise their right to freedom. self-determination to decide whether to create a united Ireland or remain in the United Kingdom. This is the part that claims secessionism, which values ​​the Belfast agreement that recognizes self-determination for a territory that is not a colony. It also remains to be seen if Junqueras will take note of the controversial amnesty law approved by Rishi Sunak’s Government a month ago in relation to the conflict in Northern Ireland, which has the Northern Irish parties, the victims, the Labor opposition and the Dublin Executive. The one that the Spanish Government could approve may have almost half of the Congress, the Senate and the majority of the regional Executives against it.

Green negotiation



Aragonès, who in the Catalan general policy debate held in September highlighted the Good Friday Agreement that leaves the future of the island in “the hands of the citizens of the north and south of it”, traveled to Dublin at the beginning of the year. He met Sinn Féin leaders Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill. The first replaced Adams in 2018. Sinn Féin committed to recognizing an eventual independence of Catalonia, like that of October 2017, if it governs Ireland. ERC and Sinn Féin are European allies, in the same way that in the Spanish Cortes the Republicans are partners of EH Bildu.

But the meeting between Junqueras and Adams increases the noise around the investiture negotiation, and once again puts self-determination at the center of the spotlight, as happened this Thursday with Aragonès’ appearance in the Senate. The president gave a very forceful speech about amnesty and self-determination that limits the Government’s margin.

From the Government they were satisfied yesterday with the appearance of their leader in the Upper House, arguing that if he had not gone, only the “rancid nationalism” and “anti-Catalanism” of Isabel Díaz Ayuso and the PP would have been heard. The advisor to the Presidency, Laura Vilagrà, insisted that the negotiations for the investiture remain “green.” The Catalan Government warned that they are stuck and are not making progress in the areas of self-determination and the transfer of Cercanías. Aragonès linked amnesty and self-determination in the Senate: the first is the previous step for a referendum, the conditions of which require ERC to negotiate over the next four years if there is an investiture.