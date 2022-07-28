COLPISA Thursday, July 28, 2022, 2:59 p.m.



The table of the Parliament of Catalonia has removed Laura Borràs from the presidency of the chamber with the votes in favor of PSC, ERC and the CUP. Only Junts, the formation that Borràs herself presides over, has opposed it. The independence leader also loses for the moment her status as a deputy in Parliament, by virtue of the regulations of the chamber’s regulations. The decision of Esquerra, which governs in coalition with Junts in Catalonia, threatens a new crisis in the always tense relations between the two main pro-independence forces.

Before the decision, Borrás had left the meeting he was chairing in the Catalan Chamber. “Those who want me dead will have to kill me and get dirty.” With this lapidary phrase, Borràs already advanced on Wednesday that he would resist with all his might to resign from his post, despite the fact that all possible outlets had already been exhausted.

The reason for the suspension of the until now president of the Parliament is that the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia will sit her on the bench for crimes of prevarication and false documentation. Supposedly, the leader of Junts divided contracts from the Institució de les Lletres Catalanes (ILC) to award them to an acquaintance, Isaías Herrero. A fact punished by the regulations of the Catalan Chamber, which includes in its article 25.4 the obligation to suspend the deputies who face an oral trial for alleged corruption.

“A Chase”



Borràs’s story has always revolved around the supposed existence of an operation from the State to “punish the independentistas”. In this process, he has chosen to remain silent before the judges, while his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, filed one appeal after another. The president of the Chamber even requested the disqualification of the magistrate who is investigating her, a request that according to the court is an “abuse” to buy time. She also requested to be tried by a popular jury, but was denied.

But not even within Junts, a formation that had closed ranks until now with its president, everyone agrees with this story. On Tuesday, in an extraordinary meeting to assess the opening of the trial, several leaders and ministers asked the president of the Parliament to resign voluntarily. However, they were not joined by the general secretary, Jordi Turull, who came out in his defense. With a great division in the post-convergence space, everything ended up with a statement from the formation to save the type and in which Borràs was supported “without fissures” in the face of the “political persecution” that, they understand, he is suffering.