Esquerra continues to suffer in Parliament from the weakness of having only 33 deputies, which prevents it from winning votes. The Catalan Chamber has voted this Friday the conclusions of the study commission for a new police model. It was one of the demands of the CUP to support the investiture of Pere Aragonès. Is very far. In May 2021, Aragonès was elected president of the Generalitat with the votes of Junts and the CUP. Today, neither of these two parties support the Government.

The most significant proposal of this study commission, such as the creation of an external mechanism to control and evaluate police actions, has been knocked down. They have voted in favor ERC, CUP and the common ones. PSC, Junts, Ciudadanos and Vox have voted against and have prevented the initiative from going ahead. It is one more vote that the Government and Esquerra have lost since Junts left the Catalan Executive. The statistics law was the first, then there was a disapproval of the Minister of the Interior and the Catalan Government was forced to postpone the vote on a health decree at the risk of losing it. The proposal to ban foam bullets has not gone ahead either. In this case, Junts, CUP and commons requested it. ERC and PSC have voted against. What the Parliament has approved is the “urgent” withdrawal of the most harmful foam projectiles, that the possible replacement of these bullets by other means be reviewed and the ‘carousel’ technique has been prohibited to dissolve protesters by driving police vans through high speed. ERC requested more rotation in the Brimo and Arro riot control units, but the proposal has not gone ahead. Nor is the claim of the CUP to suppress these units.

ERC tries to get out of loneliness, after the breakdown of the Government. The Catalan Executive has accelerated contacts to approve the Budgets. Representatives of the Generalitat have met this Friday -separately- with leaders of Junts and PSC. The objective of the Government is to close an agreement in the next few days so that the governing council approves the Accounts during the first fortnight of the month and they can begin to process them before the end of the year, in such a way, as Aragonès pointed out, that they can enter into valid between January and February.