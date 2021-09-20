First important international satisfaction for Umberto Scandola and Danilo Fappani. The official crew of Hyundai Rally Team Italia finished in sixth place overall the 55th Azores Rally, fifth round of the FIA ​​ERC.

The Portuguese race immediately proved to be tougher and more selective than expected for the protagonists of the FIA ​​ERC. On the first day, the rain made the fast roads of the island muddy and the scattered fog affected the crews’ performance. Many have made mistakes and gone off the road. Scandola and Fappani started wisely trying to avoid the pitfalls of a rally unknown to them, but always remaining in the top ten.

Subsequently in the repetition of the tests they have raised the pace remaining close to the best official drivers and already in the last evening test the Veronese driver set an absolute third time. After the first six special stages dealt with regularly, the Hyundai i20 managed by SA Motorsport found itself at the end of the first stage in eighth position, winning the first points of the weekend.

The remaining seven special stages of the rally were held on Saturday: under a clear sky and with more favorable conditions, it was possible to increase the pace without risking too much and in a rapid sequence a 7th, a 6th, two 5ths and three 4th places overall. Thanks to this roadmap, the Hyundai Rally Team Italia crew finished in sixth place overall.

“It was a very exciting race, difficult the first time, and it is exciting to race on these roads – Scandola says at the finish line – I am quite satisfied because we have improved even if I still do not have the right feeling on these tests, because it is the first time that I face them “.

“Especially on the first day we tried to limit the damage and we were always focused not to make big mistakes with complicated weather conditions. Then on Saturday the situation improved, I started to ride more relaxed and good times came out that make me look with optimism for the future. The car has been perfect all weekend and I have to thank my technicians and the Pirelli tires who have assisted us in the best possible way. “

“We still have a lot to discover, but the experience gained in the first part of the year will be very useful for the last races of the season and for the future programs that I will face together with the whole team”.