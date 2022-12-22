One day before the last plenary session of the year at the Barcelona City Council, ERC has announced that it will save -once again- Ada Colau’s 2023 budget. After last week, the comunes supported Pere Aragonès’s budget in the Parliament of Catalonia, it was an open secret that Ernest Maragall’s group was going to end up facilitating the accounts of the coalition of Government of Barcelona en Común and PSC. However, it has not been until today that the agreement has been made official.

This week the Republicans and the government team have held various meetings. ERC maintains that as a result of these meetings they have managed to scrape 100 million euros to carry out “a social shock plan”. It is thanks to this game that Ernest Maragall’s men have announced that although they will not vote in favor of supporting the budget, they will abstain, which, in the end, leads to the same consequence: the approval of accounts.

Once the accounts are approved in Barcelona, ​​the ball returns to the Parliament of Catalonia. Specifically, to the PSC of Salvador Illa that after ERC saves the last pieces of furniture before the municipal elections of the Colau government – but also of the socialist Jaume Collboni – must make the decision on whether to approve the Aragonès accounts.

ERC has saved all the budgets for the second term of Ada Colau and Jaume Collboni. Those of 2020 and 2021 were approved by the independentistas. Maragall tried to stand out in the 2022 budgets. In November 2022, the Republicans announced that they were going to vote against the budgets. A week later, Maragall came to the fore – visibly angry – and admitted that he had to abstain and thus facilitate the approval of Colau’s numbers because the Commons had done the same in Parliament.

This Thursday it was not Maragall who ended up admitting that ERC is the main partner of the government coalition. The one who has shown his face has been the councilor Jordi Coronas who has defended: “We do not cross the Sant Jaume square to approve the budgets.”

Coronas has justified the abstention of his group denouncing that the BComú and PSC government team has not allowed much room for negotiation in the budgets and that, thanks to the intervention of the Republicans, they have managed to “scratch 100 million for a plan of social and economic shock” in the middle of the inflationary crisis. “It is not our budget. It is not what we wanted to do, but we believe that in a year of runaway inflation it is the most we have been able to achieve to protect the public,” Coronas defended.

The final vote will take place in plenary session this Friday where the government coalition will vote in favor, ERC will abstain, Junts and PP will vote against and Valents and Ciudadanos have not yet stated what their position will be.

The budget project presented in October (and previously agreed upon in the municipal coalition government between common and PSC) reaches a record figure of 3,600 million euros (5.5% more than in 2022) and an investment of 830 million. In the case of an electoral year, it freezes the rates to the neighbors.

