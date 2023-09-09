Esquerra takes as the basis of the negotiation for the investiture the amnesty bill that he registered in Congress in 2021, whose processing was prevented by the PSOE, PP and Vox after a report to that effect by the Chamber’s lawyers. The Republicans believe that “technically” approving the amnesty law is “easy”, according to what the ERC senator and professor of Criminal Law, Joan Queralt, one of the authors of the proposal three years ago, said on Friday.

What will no longer be so simple, said the representative of Esquerra, is to see how it will be administered politically, taking into account that it is not known what the response of the courts will be. “The Supreme sees it as an attack (…), we have to see what the judges will plot,” he said, in an act with the promoters of the amnesty. “It is as if their limbs were torn off,” according to Joan Ridao, also the “father” of that bill.

“political intent”



In its first article, the text made it clear that “all acts of political intent, whatever their result, classified as crimes or as administratively punishable conduct, carried out from January 1, 2013 and up to the time of the entry into force of this law.

Political intent will be understood, the same text said, as any fact “linked to the preparation, organization, convocation, financing, favour, promotion, execution and celebration”, both of the sovereignist consultation of 9-N of 2014 and of the illegal referendum of October 1, 2017, as well as acts of protest criminally or administratively prosecuted.

The amnesty will entail the extinction of the criminal responsibility of the sentences imposed or that could be imposed, as well as civil responsibilities. Likewise, the investigations and judicial processes initiated will be put to an end, as well as the declarations of procedural default, extradition, Euro-orders or petition requests.