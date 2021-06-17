As the start of the Capitoline race approaches, Max Rendina and his staff confirm what many hoped, namely that also for the 2021 edition the Rally di Roma Capitale will keep faith with its most beautiful tradition and will start from Castel Sant’Angelo, in center of Rome, with the usual walkway that has become a source of pride and a real postcard on an international level.

Before opening the sporting challenge on the special stages of Frosinone on a path that for this edition has been revisited and renewed, the competitors will descend into the heart of the Eternal City for what has been defined by all as the “parade”, the aperitif of class before the start of the rally.

After the departure of Castel Sant’Angelo, the pilots will pass in front of the Vittoriano, the Imperial Forums, the Colosseum, caress the Dome of St. Peter and put their wheels in some of the classic streets of tourist Rome, of Rome on the cover, of unforgettable Rome. .

“The departure from Rome is our emotional calling card – commented Max Rendina – a moment that contributed to making the Rally di Roma Capitale a unique event worldwide”.

“This is a real happening for which we work continuously in continuous confrontation with the administration of the Municipality of Rome and with the Police Forces without whose collaboration it would be really impossible to set up a moment like this. I believe that this year, perhaps more than in other editions, the departure from the center of Rome will be a particularly important moment, because in some ways it will represent a rebirth, a restart, a moment to meet again “.

However, the Motorsport Italia staff will not be limited to this great inaugural postcard, and has an important further surprise in store which will be announced in the coming weeks.