Alexey Lukyanuk starts the 2021 season of the FIA ​​European Rally Championship by winning the Rally of Poland.

Flanked by Alexey Arnautov, the Russian made a great comeback with his Pirelli-shod Citroën C3 Rally2 after he had a fivefold roll-over in tests on Tuesday, knocking him out.

The Saintéloc Junior Team managed to get a new body from the south of France and prepare it in time for the round.

Despite not having contested a gravel rally for several months (and with only 20km behind the tests), Lukyanuk calmly managed to keep up with Nikolay Gryazin, who ended up out of the penultimate stage on Saturday with a double puncture.

On Sunday morning, at the start of Stage 2, the reigning Champion found himself in the lead with 29 “7 over Andreas Mikkelsen / Ola Fløene, Lukyanuk, so it was enough for him to administer without taking further risks, while the Norwegian managed to partially mend the tear bringing it to 17 “4 at the last test in the center of Warsaw.

Lukyanuk, who hits the 12th ERC victory, succeeds Luca Rossetti (2011) in the restart in defense of the title which was inaugurated with a success.

“We looked like we were in a movie, it was one of the toughest challenges we faced, with so many fast drivers and difficult roads, but I’m delighted with this success,” said Lukyanuk.

Javier Pardo / Adrián Pérez won the ERC2 Class with their Swift R4lly S in Rally2 Kit prepared by Suzuki Motor Ibérica.

Sami Pajari / Enni Mälkönen conquer ERC3 in the Ford Fiesta Rally4 of M-Sport Poland, while Jon Armstrong / Phil Hall dominate among the Rally3s.

Pajari is also first in ERC3 Junior, while Paulo Soria / Marcelo Der Ohannesian triumph in the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT, the new series reserved for Michelin-wheeled Renault Clio Rally5s.

Dariusz Poloński / Łukasz Sitek win the Abarth Rally Cup.