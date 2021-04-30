This Saturday, May 1, the ultimatum that the ERC leadership, led by Pere Aragonès, launched to Junts to close a coalition government in Catalonia expires. But nothing will be broken: the negotiations will continue anyway, although with ERC taking more seriously the gauntlet thrown by the Junts of a single Government. For that option, in any case, the votes of Carles Puigdemont’s are also necessary. “We do not want to exhaust or play with the deadlines,” the Republican leader Josep Maria Jové said yesterday in the plenary session of Parliament. “We need an agreement now, this week better than next,” he added.

ERC made clear in the control session its perplexity that the investiture had not yet been consummated ten weeks after the 14-F elections. “We have a social and national urgency and it is not understood that we are not moving forward,” summarized Jové, the leader of the Republican parliamentary group. This is how the situation of the last few weeks is repeated: the weekend arrives and ERC’s clamor to close an agreement immediately increases in intensity.

Junts, for his part, ignored the issue of investiture in his question to president in functions. Even the president of the bench, Albert Batet, opposed Jové’s idea of ​​national urgency to the fact that “despite being in office, this Government governs.” I do take advantage of Batet to put on the table an issue that confronts the two future partners in the drawing of the Executive’s organization chart: that of the management of European funds and the “centralization that always punishes Catalonia.” Both formations want to take over the area that administers the aid, and hence the shock.

The first ordinary plenary session of the legislature yesterday filled the agenda of the deputies, who returned to the hemicycle for the first time since December of last year. The constitutive session and the failed investiture plenary sessions had been held in the auditorium. That is why yesterday the negotiation meetings between the two parties were not very visible. The appearance of Meritxell Serret today in the Supreme Court, within the case at you process, it will also limit the contacts.

Aragonès himself had raised, on February 16, the possibility of governing alone. “We are prepared to govern alone, but we do not want to,” he said on TV-3. But now ERC insists that it was the general secretary of Junts, Jordi Sànchez, who really opened the door. A part of that party, however, believes that it is suicidal to give up power. “If we see that Saturday or Sunday is not possible [cerrar el Govern de coalición] we will explore other formats with Junts ”, insisted the deputy Sergi Sabrià.

The appearance of Aragonès and the health belt around Vox The Parliament unanimously approved yesterday – therefore, with the votes in favor of ERC – the appearance of Aragonès to account for the impact of the crisis generated by covid-19. The vote illustrated what the health belt entails around Vox. The three constitutionalist groups -PSC, Ciudadanos and PP- and Vox presented similar requests for appearance but the result was different. The first three were voted en bloc and received the support of 126 deputies while that of the far-right party voted alone and received only 18 votes in favor – theirs, from Ciudadanos and PP – and 110 against. The pro-independence, common and PSC parties signed a decalogue in which they promise not to vote in favor of the Vox resolutions.

Republicans are resigned to another week without being able to close the Government —Junts say that they will only say yes when they have “a good agreement” – but at the bottom of their clamor there is the fear that any unforeseen event (something not unreasonable given the pandemic moment) ends up dismounting the arrival of Aragonès at the Palau de la Generalitat. Hence they want to prevent the plenary session from being held at the last minute (if there is no investiture on the 26th, elections will have to be called again).

The plenary session in the Catalan Chamber also threw for the first time the debate between Aragonès and Salvador Illa, both candidates to take office and without the necessary votes to be invested. The socialist accused the Republican of having chained three failures: not reaching an agreement to replace Quim Torra, last September, and two failed investiture debates. “With each passing day his authority weakens. Every ultimatum you put on the table reduces your credibility, ”said Illa, who invited Aragonès to step aside and join the majority on the left. The ERC leader stirred: “Reality is stubborn. With the results of 14-F, you will not be president. Because, apart from your group, is there anyone else who wants to give you support? ”Asked Aragonès. No one, not even En Comú Podem, has offered their votes to Illa.