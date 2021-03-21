Esquerra and JxCat have just four days to unravel an agreement – which at the moment is a long way off – for the formation of a new independence government in Catalonia. They have been negotiating for weeks, with little progress.

However, Esquerra pressed Junts this Sunday, announcing a preliminary agreement with the CUP for the investiture of Pere Aragonès. The anti-capitalists have summoned their bases to put to a vote the pact reached with the Republicans. Based on the position of its internal assemblies, the CUP will decide the sign of its vote in the election. But from the outset, Aragonès -if the bases ratify it- at least the abstention of the anti-capitalists in the investiture is assured.

ERC and the CUP base their agreement, which according to Republican sources would guarantee the start of the legislature and its stability, on four axes: housing, health policies, changes in the Mossos model (they advocate a precautionary suspension of the use of projectiles foam by the police forces in Catalonia) and secessionist roadmap. On this point, both formations undertake to “prepare the necessary conditions throughout the legislature to carry out a new democratic attack, preferably in the form of a referendum”, while “ERC’s commitment to a negotiation process is maintained, to resolve democratically the conflict between Catalonia and the Spanish State ». The CUP demanded that a referendum be held before 2025. Esquerra has not reached that far, but there is a commitment to continue with the confrontation.

After the agreement with the CUP, ERC now lacks the agreement with Junts, the most complicated. Republicans and postconvergents (now Junts) have been governing together in Catalonia for nine years. They cannot even be seen, but they have always ended up agreeing. Of course, at the last minute. This was the investiture of Carles Puigdemont, in 2016, and that of Quim Torra, in 2018, after three failed attempts (Puigdemont himself, Jordi Sànchez and Jordi Turull). ERC has facilitated the election of three presidents of its partners and also rivals, Artur Mas, Puigdemont and Quim Torra. The tables have turned and who now has to give his arm to twist is Junts to invest Pere Aragonès. Esquerra considers that he has already fulfilled his part of the agreement, by voting in favor of the election of Laura Borràs as president of the Parliament. They have until Friday, in the first round, and until Sunday, in the second ballot.

The president of the Catalan Chamber will begin between this Monday and Wednesday the round of contacts to propose a candidate for the Presidency of the Generalitat. But the Junts and ERC negotiating teams have been warning for days that the agreement is very green. If they don’t reach a pact, Borràs will have a problem. From Junts they even threaten that the full investiture is not convened. In that case, he would opt for an ‘equivalent act’, a communication from the president to the Board, which would act as a failed investiture.

The PSC advises



ERC and Junts would have two months to undo the investiture. Borràs could also propose the socialist Salvador Illa as a candidate, although the president of the Chamber insists that only those who accredit the necessary support can be a candidate. The PSC threatens to go to the Constitutional Court if it prevents Illa from standing for the investiture.