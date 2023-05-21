The mayor of ERC for Barcelona, ​​Ernest Maragall, upon his arrival at the central meeting of the party in Cornellà. albert garcia

The rain forecasts tarnished this Saturday one of the moments that had generated the most expectation in this campaign. The central meeting of Esquerra in Santa Coloma de Gramenet was called to stage the bet of the Republicans for hand-to-hand with the Socialists for hegemony in the so-called red belt of Barcelona. The act finally took place indoors, in Cornellà de Llobregat. In both cities the PSC chains historic absolute majorities and that immobility focused the attack. ERC sees the socialist mayors as a problem while for the PSC they are a value: their pre-campaign began with a joint photo.

“There is no right for the PSOE to have turned our cities into another farmhouse. That’s enough for gentlemen!” Said Gabriel Rufián, ERC spokesman in Congress and mayor of Santa Coloma. Only the Republicans, he added, are in a position to “put the absolute majority of speculation and clientelism”, he noted in reference to the situation of Santa Coloma, governed by Núria Parlon.

That municipality and Cornellà itself, governed since 1987 by the socialists, are examples of socialist hegemony in the Barcelona metropolitan area. There he resisted at the polls even after the debacle that the Socialists experienced after the failure of the second tripartite (2006-2011). The polls do not seem to appreciate that in those places the political color can change, although the ERC strategy to make itself visible in this terrain traditionally hostile to pro-independence theses has worked.

In the 2019 municipal elections, the party led by Oriol Junqueras achieved 18% of the vote in the 36 municipalities in the Metropolitan Area, being the second force after the PSC (25%). Both thus improved their figures when compared to those of 2011, where the decline of the convergent environment began. The comparison with the results of a decade ago is even more revealing: Esquerra had 5% of the vote and the Socialists, 38%.

The pending issue continues to be the assault on the mayoralties, a field in which the PSC wins with 19 versus four Republicans. ERC caressed the one in the Catalan capital four years ago by achieving a historic result and being the most voted force. Manuel Valls’ support for Ada Colau buried that possibility. This time the polls deflate their chances of repeating that victory and a more modest result would take its toll on the final weight of the formation in the metropolitan area.

That it be the PSC, by any means, who achieves the mayoralty is a new objective of ERC. Hence, this Saturday the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ernest Maragall, took the opportunity to warn of the “State operation” in favor of Collboni and asked Xavier Trias not to be the “necessary accomplice”. The Vice President of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, also referred yesterday to the role of the PP in a possible post-electoral pact. In an act in Barcelona, ​​she warned that Alberto Núñez Feijóo would give his votes to an alliance of the PSC and Trias if this implies evicting Colau.

The possibility that, in the words of Maragall, “the most rancid socio-vergence” will prevail is seen by ERC as the response of the powers that be to the consolidation of the party in the centrality of Catalan politics. He President Pere Aragonès vindicated his way of governing against that of those who “divided up the country like a cake between reds and blues.” Junqueras was in charge of putting his finger on the sore spot of corruption, pointing out as one of its causes the distribution of power between socialists and convergents in democracy.

Nobody in ERC expects Rufián to beat Parlon on 26-M. The number two of the formation, Marta Rovira, accepted in a video that the candidacy was the way to show that she is serious about her commitment to conquering the formerly called red belt, where thousands of immigrants from the rest of Spain arrived in the 50s and 60s. Ruffian does not speak to them, but to their children and grandchildren.

The PSC sees it as possible to improve its 2019 results. ERC’s decision to bet heavily on Santa Coloma also means that the result there is the most interesting. Sources from the socialist leadership believe that Rufián has made “the circus” that they expected and that the interest in his candidacy has been more media than citizen. Even if he improves the current result (9.9% of the vote, three seats) he will not make a dent in Parlon (50%, 17).

