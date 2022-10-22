The decision of the Esquerra Republicana not to present an amendment to the entire General State Budget (PGE) has opened a question about the impact it may have on the Catalan Accounts. From the outset, the PSC and the Republicans insist on their strategy of not linking them to those being negotiated in Congress. Or even with those of Barcelona, ​​where both formations are also involved. All in all, the decision of Gabriel Rufián’s men to facilitate the processing of the accounts will alleviate the tension that has been seen this week in Parliament between the two political forces. Or at least it doesn’t make it worse, sources from the Catalan Socialists admit. But if there is a change beyond the tone, it will only be possible to know at the end of next week, in which a meeting between the head of the PSC, Salvador Illa, and the head of the Government, Pere Aragonès, is scheduled. Given the evidence that it is impossible to reach January 1 with new accounts in progress, in the ranks of the ERC they insist that the new regional Executive must be given time to review the numbers and make some change. That, they accept, would imply that the procedure could begin after the PGE are approved.

Aragonès desperately needs a partner if he wants the legislature to last. His weakness is extreme as he governs with only 33 seats out of a total of 135. Illa, head of the opposition, has offered from the beginning of the legislature to lend a hand to Aragonès to agree on the accounts and has only received doors slammed from the first day. The problem is that the departure of Junts from the Executive forces the Republicans to have to come to terms with the PSC or with their now former partner. The hangover from the rupture of the Government, two weeks ago, began with the leader of the Republicans, Oriol Junqueras, setting the bar very high: it will only be agreed in Parliament with the formations that, among other things, do not share “the repression” of independence. For him former vice president It is clear that the PSC does not enter there, although it assured that it would have “opportunities” to show some change, noting without mentioning the reform of the crime of sedition. This implies that if this change finally occurs, the veto could be modulated and Esquerra’s decision in Congress not to hinder progress in the PGE process suggests that some progress may be cooking. Aragonès himself, this week, said that he would talk to everyone.

“We have not seen any change in attitude reflected. It is a decision in a more Spanish than Catalan key, ”says Alícia Romero, parliamentary spokesperson for the PSC

Alícia Romero, spokesperson for the PSC, stated this Friday after the ERC movement that they did not appreciate any substantial difference with respect to the Parliament session. “We have not seen any change in attitude reflected. It is a decision in a more Spanish than Catalan key”, maintains the deputy, recalling that ERC plays differently in the two scenarios when negotiating with the PSOE and, on the other hand, not doing so with the PSC and that it has moved for its interests, pointing out that He does not believe that a new stage is opening now. ERC also chooses to insist that they are two different tracks and that nothing can be taken for granted. “Game by game”, they insist from the management, remembering the words of Aragonès the full past. Last Thursday, after announcing his amendment to the entire PGE, the Junts Senate spokesman, Josep Lluís Cleries, predicted that the ERC and the Socialists would do “the same theater”, in reference to staging the tug-of-war, but that everything was already decided.

The big question is the calculation of the wear and tear that ERC believes it would generate if they agree with the PSC or do so without first exhausting all possible avenues with their former partners. Junts, still in full digestion of the departure of the Government, decides this Saturday at a national congress, the highest body between congresses, about what its opposition will be like and if any kind of collaboration with the accounts is in sight. The debate that already exists between different families of the party founded by Carles Puigdemont now reaches a broad forum and it remains to be seen if those who choose not to give ERC water even manage to win the pulse of those with a more possibilistic vision. Regardless of this collaboration, there is unanimity in exploiting the vein offered by a rapprochement between socialists and republicans to erode not only the monocolor Govern but also in the face of future municipal elections. The only way to mitigate the effect in that electoral event is to be able to show the progress in dejudicialization.

testimonial relationship

The relationship between the ERC and the PSC is now almost testimonial, although so far in the legislature they have managed to agree on the law on the use of languages ​​in schools and renew 112 institutional positions with mandates that expired years ago and whose change had been impossible within the logic of blocks that marked the Parliament during the hard years of process. In this week’s plenary session, Illa showed his indignation with the Republicans for again ignoring his outstretched hand and accused Aragonès of “bordering on recklessness” by wanting to maintain an Executive without being clear about his “parliamentary viability” . Illa always maintains that she will not participate in any “change of cards” between institutions and recalls as an example that a year ago they were left out of the ERC-commons equation, unlike what happened in Madrid, where the ERC voted on the Congress Budgets.

