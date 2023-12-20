ERC and Junts, two of the investiture partners of the Government of Pedro Sánchez, remain firm and move forward with their plan to request the convocation of certain judges of the Supreme Court and the National Court in the investigation commissions that have just been approved in the Congress and that relate to cases of lawfare or judicial persecution against leaders of the independence process in Catalonia. The Government and the PSOE rule out this possibility and reaffirm their intention to reduce tension with the judiciary, with which several avenues of contact have been opened to inform them that the Executive defends its independence. The Catalan separatist partners do not renounce their intentions and will demand that certain judges go to one of these commissions and advance that if the PSOE opposes and vetoes it “they will have to explain with whom they agree and why”, but they do not consider at the moment that This divergence could trigger a crisis of possible rupture after the investiture agreement. PP and Vox classify this possibility of investigating judges in Congress as an attack on the division of powers. The PNV doesn't like it either and fears its repercussions on the European Union. The Congressional Regulations do not contemplate that option, summoning practicing magistrates in investigative commissions, but neither does it prohibit it.

The veto that the Government announced this Tuesday on the intentions of the pro-independence parties to summon certain judges before the different investigative commissions has opened the first front of disagreement between the Executive and ERC and Junts, with barely a month having passed since Pedro's re-election. Sanchez. If the PSOE opposes it, this idea will not be able to prosper, although it remains to be seen what political consequences it has.

The clash comes while the Executive makes daily efforts to improve its relationship with the judicial leadership and try to convince Feijóo's PP to renew the General Council of the Judiciary, whose mandate has been blocked by the popular party for more than five years. This body currently has an absolute majority of conservative members who have raised a trench against the coalition Government and repeatedly denounce what they consider illegal persecution by the parties that support the Executive to accuse the judges of prevarication through the newly created investigation commissions after the pacts signed by the PSOE with Junts and ERC.

The Government, as indicated yesterday by President Sánchez and his Minister of Justice, Félix Bolaños, opposes this plan by Junts and ERC to supervise judges in Parliament, a scenario that would increase tension between the legislative and judicial powers and from which the Executive does not escape. In ERC and Junts they admit the serious differences with the PSOE. The formation led from Brussels by Carles Puigdemont does not specify more details of this unrest, but several of its spokespersons and leaders have expanded in recent hours on their determination to summon different judges that they include in the category of lawfare against the independence process.

The Government spokesperson, Pilar Alegría, and Félix Bolaños, on Tuesday after the Council of Ministers. Gabriel Luengas (Europa Press)

In ERC they do reaffirm that they will call those judges to these commissions, that they will ask the PSOE for explanations about their opposition and that they will make it clear that the socialists will vote with PP and Vox to veto the summons to the magistrates. Sources from the Republican party say that they have studied the Congressional Regulations and do not observe any article that prohibits this type of subpoenas, so they say that they will request a report on the matter from the Secretary General of Congress. They also abound that if it had not happened until now it is simply because in the approved and developed investigative commissions the judges had not played a decisive role. The ERC spokesperson in the Chamber, Gabriel Rufián, confirmed: “I don't want to go to war with anyone with this (…) but surely there is no article of the Regulation that prevents it. Here we have not summoned a judge before because it did not make sense, but if we make a commission of investigation into his actions, it makes sense, just as high officials have come in other types of cases, and we simply want to be able to speak with those appearing that we consider appropriate.”

Sources from the Presidency of Congress recognize that the Regulations do not indicate anything in this regard and admit that it is the Council of the Judiciary that interprets article 399 of its organic law in the sense that it is prohibited for them to appear. In the lower house, however, the precedent of the criterion raised by the president of the Investigation Commission on partisan use in the Ministry of the Interior is recalled when magistrate Daniel de Alfonso, responsible for the anti-fraud office in April 2017, was called. Catalonia. But at that time De Alfonso was not practicing and the Council authorized him to attend with some limits in his presentations.

The PNV spokesman, Aitor Esteban, told the press: “No, I don't see it now.” And he urged caution until the groups know exactly what they want to do. Sources from that group did point out that they do not like the idea of ​​seeing judges being questioned about matters within their competence by deputies in Congress and that it may even be negative for the European Union to doubt the separation of powers in Spain.

“The investigative commissions cannot review judicial resolutions or bind the courts. The law also establishes that judges and magistrates have no obligation to attend investigative commissions. Furthermore, it would be of no use: all the knowledge that the judges and magistrates have of these criminal cases is from having been the judges and magistrates of those proceedings. And it is just what the law prohibits from being revealed,” said the head of Justice, Félix Bolaños, yesterday after the Council of Ministers. A few days ago, Bolaños called three of the judges mentioned by the Junts spokesperson, Miriam Nogueras, to explain to them that the Government rejects these attacks.

Nogueras, fully trusted by Puigdemont to the point of having attended negotiations with the PSOE in Brussels and Geneva, attacked certain Spanish judges on Tuesday when he stated at the lectern of Congress that “in a normalized country these characters [refiriéndose de forma expresa a Manuel Marchena, presidente de la Sala de Lo Penal del Supremo y, por tanto, del juicio del procés; Pablo Llarena, instructor de la causa del procés; y Carlos Lesmes, expresidente del Consejo General del Poder Judicial] “They would be fired and tried.” A strategy that was not coincidental: on the same day the Junts spokesperson in the Senate, Josep Lluís Cleries, used very harsh terms and questioned the separation of powers.

“This debate, just from the reading of the Constitution, the organic law of the Judiciary and the regulations of Congress itself, is a debate that is resolved very clearly,” added Bolaños, contrary to the appearances of magistrates in some of the three investigative commissions approved on Operation Catalonia, the 17-A attacks and the Pegasus case.

Government sources confirm that the PSOE will oppose the judges being summoned by the commission, although they understand that a vote would not be necessary even in the Congressional Board. “The investigative commissions in our country are very clearly regulated in the Constitution in article 76 and also in the organic law of the Judiciary in relation to judges and magistrates and in the regulations of Congress itself,” Bolaños stressed. The cited article of the Fundamental Law establishes that the conclusions of the investigation commissions in the Cortes “will not be binding on the courts, nor will they affect judicial resolutions, without prejudice to the fact that the result of the investigation is communicated to the Public Prosecutor's Office for the exercise, when appropriate, the appropriate actions.”

