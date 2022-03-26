The division in the independence movement marked this Saturday the informal meeting held by the Catalan Government at the Palau de Pedralbes. Pere Aragonès summoned his advisers to a few days of coexistence, the second since he assumed the presidency, but he failed to convey an image of cohesion, when this executive has barely been a year. The independence movement is preparing for weeks of high voltage, in which it will have to face the Laura Borràs case, whose trial will force Esquerra to decide whether or not she supports her dismissal as president of Parliament.

The linguistic pact signed between PSC, ERC, Junts and En Comú Podem, from which those of Puigdemont have distanced themselves, has stressed the regional government this week. More wood between the two partners, faced in sectoral issues and especially in the independence strategy and in the struggle for hegemony in the sovereignist field. ERC has turned towards a pragmatic path and places the dialogue table as the bet of the legislature, while the postconvergents try to prevent the Republicans from consolidating themselves in the presidency. “This is not a normal government,” Junts sources admit. On the ERC side, they accuse their partners of acting like the leaders of the opposition. In Junts they accuse ERC of wanting to kick them out of the Government and give as an example the attacks launched last week against Puigdemont by Gabriel Rufián.

The Government tried this Saturday to close ranks, but reached a very minimal agreement, stating that the agreement signed by the four parties to make the immersion model more flexible, which for the first time recognizes Spanish as a teaching language, is a « starting point’ to try to broaden the consensus. The Government left the door open to modify the agreement, but did not clarify its position in the event that those of Puigdemont decide not to support the reform of the law. The Government did not even rule out that the modification of the Language Policy Law of 1998, with which it tries to avoid the sentence that forces it to teach 25% of the classes in Spanish, go ahead without the collaboration of Junts, which it would stage, de facto, a linguistic tripartite (ERC, PSC and commons).

The other point of friction between the two partners in the Government is the 2030 Winter Olympics. The Catalan Government confirmed this Saturday that it has already closed a technical agreement with Aragón and the COE on the joint candidacy, despite the fact that the Executive Aragonese denies it. But where Republicans and postconvergents collide is in the consultation that the Catalan administration will hold to decide whether to go ahead with the project. The two formations in the government have been fighting for weeks over the format of this referendum, the question and the scope of the census, limited to the Pyrenean regions, despite the fact that, for example, Barcelona would also host the Olympics. Aragonès pressured his partners this Saturday to reach an agreement and warned them that next week he will sign the decree calling for this consultation.