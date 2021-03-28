The ERC candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, will be submitted to the second investiture vote tomorrow. Unless the negotiations take an unexpected turn in just one day, the Republican leader is heading for a second unsuccessful attempt to be elected head of the Catalan Executive.

Esquerra and Junts have two months to unravel the situation and reach an agreement. Of course, they coincide in one aspect. Both parties refuse to go to new elections. “We absolutely discarded it”, “we did not contemplate it at all”, affirmed Marta Vilalta (ERC) and Elsa Artadi (Junts), respectively, on Saturday night on TV3.

Negotiations are currently blocked by the role of the Council for the Republic, a body created by Carles Puigdemont in the last legislature with which he intended to lead the ‘procés’ outside the Generalitat. The former president claims to maintain leadership, but Esquerra denies it. Republican sources admit that it is “surreal” to be negotiating this issue in the midst of a pandemic. And they also point out that to date Junts has hardly wanted to sit at the table to seriously address the investiture. “We have not negotiated an hour and a half,” they point out in the surroundings of Aragonès.

Junts sources criticize the Republican candidate’s inauguration speech and reproach him for only seeking the complicity of the CUP and the commons. Junts abstained last Friday. Beyond the misgivings, mistrust and personal issues, key to the blockade, is the sovereign roadmap. ERC is committed to the dialogue table as a solution to the Catalan question. It gives him a margin until 2023. Junts demands that if he fails, he puts in writing the commitment to resume the unilateral path.