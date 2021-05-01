Esquerra and Junts on Saturday gave a new push to the negotiations to form a government in Catalonia, but they still have not closed the agreement. Pere Aragonès, ERC candidate for the Presidency of the Generalitat, and Jordi Sànchez, general secretary of JxCat, met again in the Lledoners prison, together with the negotiating teams of both formations.

On this occasion, the summit lasted half that of Tuesday, which lasted four hours, and there was not even a joint statement. The Republicans made a “positive” and concise assessment of the meeting. Junts not even that. There are 25 days until the term expires before the legislature expires and the investiture of Aragonès continues on the air.

ERC and Junts insist that they do not want new elections, but almost three months have passed since the regional elections and they continue to look at each other sideways. Republican sources slipped after the Saturday meeting, that between today and tomorrow they could make public the alternative they are considering in the absence of an agreement with Junts.

Ultimatum



Esquerra insisted yesterday on the ultimatum to Junts. If a pact was not closed during the day, the Republicans warned that they will put a solitary government on the table, invested by the postconvergents. ERC’s ultimatum ended yesterday, but it was somewhat weak. The only ordeal that could unsettle the Junts is a threat of elections or seeking the support of left-wing forces, but Republicans rule out both options.

ERC asked the Carles Puigdemont formation days ago not to play with the deadlines. Junts, on the other hand, has the upper hand in the negotiation and has yet to undertake its internal organization in the extraordinary congress next week, in which Sànchez, Puigdemont and Borràs are fighting to gain control of the party. JxCat sources urge Republicans to stop using ultimatums and treat them as allies. In the ranks of the nationalist center-right, it is still difficult for Esquerra to agree first with the CUP before starting the negotiations.