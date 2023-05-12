The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Xavier Trias (i), together with the president of Junts, Laura Borràs (c) and the general secretary, Jordi Turull (d), at an event in Barcelona last weekend. Quique Garcia (EFE)

There is a political dispute that remains unresolved in Catalonia and that will have a new vision on March 28: the struggle for independence hegemony between Esquerra and Junts. It is true that in local elections, daily affairs weigh more heavily than national politics, but deep down, both aspects are inseparable. Hence, within both the Republicans and those led by the Borràs – Turull binomial, the race is also going on that begins today as another cotton test for their strategies of dialogue with the Government and total confrontation. Although the result in the metropolitan area is key for ERC, the battle with Junts will focus especially on the interior areas. It will also be key who will manage to appropriate the voters of Ciudadanos, whom the polls leave out. PSC, PP and Vox seem to be the destination of those votes.

The competition between Junts and ERC has already had a preview and those of Oriol Junqueras have taken the cake. The Republicans, with 804 electoral lists, are the party with the most proclaimed candidacies in the four Catalan demarcations. Junts, which had always occupied the first place, has remained in second, with 728. ERC has been able to present itself almost without problems in all the county capitals, while its competitors have been unable to reach their goal of presenting themselves in 800 municipalities. The Socialists, for their part, presented 17% more lists than in 2019, with a total of 715.

An unprecedented factor is that, for the first time in a democracy, the Catalan Executive is monocolor, capitalized by ERC. The 28-M is seen by the ex-partners of the Government, of Junts, as an opportunity to remove the thorn after the divorce last October. But both, together with the PSC, want to compete for which party is credible as the best manager and that is why the pre-campaign has been marked by the attack (and defense) of the work of the Government (and of the Government) on issues such as attention to the drought or the fiasco of the oppositions of the Generalitat. And, in a pro-independence key, how the relationship with Madrid (collaboration or surrender, depending on who you talk to) conditions the proper functioning of services such as Rodalies.

Precisely, last Sunday, as a result of the railway chaos, the general secretary of Junts, Jordi Turull, criticized ERC for “disregarding unity and making it easy for the one generating the problem, which is the Government.” It is a speech that, however, is muted depending on which places. Xavier Trias, the Barcelona candidate, has not placed the attack on the government led by Pere Aragonès at the center of his speech. In places with more secessionist ancestry, such as Girona, the Republicans are on the constant target. Apart from the Catalan capital, those of Carles Puigdemont hope to be able to maintain the mayor’s rod that until now Marta Madrenas has held.

One thing are the lists and another are the results. Esquerra aspires to revalidate the victory in votes (822,107, 23%) and number of elected councilors (3,114) that it had in 2019. These are very good figures when compared to those of the 2015 elections (510,080 votes and 2,380 ediles), where he had already recovered from the post tripartite debacle. But even with such a great comeback, in the last elections it was the neo-convergents who won the most mayoralties (369 against the 359 Republicans), most of them in small municipalities in the interior.

In Junts they are entrusted that a good result in the Catalan capital will allow them to tip the balance in their favor this time. In the municipal elections, the neconvergentes (557,303 votes and 2,798 councilors) were relegated to third place in percentage of vote after ERC and the PSC (in second place, with 768,478 votes and 87 mayors, but in large populations). Turull himself, after finding out about the proclaimed candidacies, tried to highlight the fact that after the pothole of the previous contest they were once again able to present lists in the 36 municipalities of the Barcelona metropolitan area.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The competition between both formations will have three places of special interest. The polls are not very flattering for the Republicans in Lleida and Tarragona, two mayoralties that the Republicans sought after years of Socialist rule and that they had managed to crown. This had also given them the key to the provincial government of both territories. The PSC, but also Junts, believe that it is possible that there will be a change of colors, something that would be a blow to the ERC discourse on how citizens have noticed “republican governance”.

The other hot scene will be the metropolitan area, which focuses on Junqueras’ personal strategy of penetrating the red stain that stains the map. Bets such as locating the spokesman in Congress, Gabriel Rufián, in the Santa Coloma de Gramenet cartel are not in line with wresting a mayoralty from the PSC but they do gradually erode its hegemony. In addition to what happens in the Catalan capital, the Socialists have almost assured hegemony in towns such as L’Hospitalet, Cornellà, Sant Adrià or Mollet. Although Junts is not a direct rival of ERC, there it is by carambola. At the headquarters of the Republicans, on Calle de Calàbria in Barcelona, ​​they do not doubt that there will be socio-vergence where arithmetically possible.

From 2011 to 2019, ERC has gone from being the fifth to the second force in the municipalities that surround the Catalan capital. From the 62,000 achieved in the first appointment of that period, it went to 292,000 four years ago. The dark cloud for the Republicans is that there is little chance that Ernest Maragall will win in Barcelona and they see how the goal of the mayoralty of the capital is moving away. There will be many readings on the night of 28-M and they know that Junts will jump to sell a bad result from ERC as an amendment to the entire commitment to dialogue with the Government and the management of Aragonès. In ERC they believe that a Trias that does not win, for example, is the final straw in Junts’ attempts to reconvert and that it weighs on what will happen to its president, Laura Borràs.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter