Juan Bravo, PP Economy spokesperson, deployed the sharpest stings of his argument to reproach the first vice president, María Jesús Montero, for the pact on “singular financing for Catalonia”: “Brutal blow to the principle of equality,” “betrayal.” to the principles of coexistence”, an operation to “buy” the presidency of the Generalitat in exchange for “fewer doctors in Andalusia and more pro-independence embassies”… Then, after having listened to Josep Maria Cruset, Junts deputy, during the debate of This Thursday in Congress, Bravo dared to affirm: “I think he has been harder than me.” The representative of the PP tried to deepen the gap between the Government and Carles Puigdemont’s party, whose spokesperson, in reality, had not used terms as hurtful as him. But Cruset sounded very harsh, yes. And above all, it gave rise to another dog-eat-dog confrontation between the pro-independence groups, with such a degree of acrimony that it ended up sowing concern in the ranks of the Government.

It was in that, in the new clash between ERC and Junts over an agreement that is supposed to provide more funds to Catalonia, where the most scathing moments of the four and a half hour appearance of the also Minister of Finance took place. The Esquerra spokesperson, Gabriel Rufián, went so far as to recriminate the “Catalan right”: “They are using a miserable slogan against us, on par with ‘Let Txapote vote for you.’” Cruset replied that his former partners use a “bar-bar pimp tone” to “cover up” the true scope of the agreements that placed the socialist Salvador Illa at the head of the Generalitat.

The slogan that Rufián was referring to is the accusation that ERC “makes agreements in exchange for nothing” in Madrid. From his first intervention, the Esquerra spokesperson considered it an “insult” and maintained that the only reason why Junts is fighting the agreement is because it was promoted by its independence competitor. Immediately behind him, Cruset took the stand and insisted: “ERC voted on the 2021 and 2022 Budgets in exchange for nothing, three meetings of the dialogue table [entre el Gobierno y la Generalitat]”. In the reply, Rufián already threw himself into an open grave: “Stop behaving like the owners of the farm. Catalonia is not a farm and we are not its workers.” Cruset retorted: “Junts is not part of any block. And we don’t let them pressure us or give us the ball.” He failed to add “not like others”, although the implication left little doubt.

Junts deputy Josep Maria Cruset, during this Thursday’s plenary session. Jaime Villanueva

“What do you not like about this agreement?” Rufián asked his fraternal pro-independence opponents. And putting the “Spanish and Catalan right-wing” in the same box, he unloaded all his sarcasm: “If you sign this, Mr. Feijóo would come out with a barretina in Waterloo.” Cruset addressed very specific questions to Montero. He asked if what was agreed upon is an economic agreement and if it contemplates unique financing for his community. The vice president answered the first: “It has concert elements, but it is a new model.” Regarding the second, he reiterated that the Government’s will is to seek a system that provides more resources to all communities. To this end, he recalled that the previous reforms of the system were launched precisely as a result of bilateral agreements with Catalonia. Crusat’s conclusion was the one he had already stated before asking the questions: there will be no concert or singular financing, but rather a “coffee for all.”

Junts had once forced Montero’s appearance, joining PP and Vox. With unlimited time to intervene, the vice president provided, as on other occasions, a torrential demonstration: she began with a 38-minute speech and then dedicated another 78 to responding to each group. The initial intervention included an exhaustive criticism of the PP for its lack of “loyalty” and its speech “against Catalonia.” He returned to the reproach that the popular people are willing to give up more funds for their communities in order to wear down the Government. They were disgraced by the fact that they raise the flags of solidarity and equality between territories while their regional governments make “fiscal gifts to the rich.” Montero insisted on his offer to the PP to open a two-way negotiation with the Government. The popular ones, through Bravo, did not give up on their demand: that the discussion be taken to the Conference of Presidents and the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council.

Sumar deputy Aina Vidal, during her speech in the Lower House. Jaime Villanueva

Sumar, in which disagreements on the issue had arisen in recent weeks, left all its prominence to the representative of the Catalan commons Aina Vidal. In line with the theses of his territorial group, Vidal took to the podium a strong defense of the agreement, which responds to a “meeting point for the entire Catalan society,” and urged Montero to “be brave.” Her colleagues applauded her without apparent dissent. Podemos also adhered to the Government’s position, through the mouth of Javier Sánchez Serna.

Mertxe Aizpurua, from EH Bildu, and Idoia Sagastizabal, from the PNV, defended the Basque quota, denied that it is unsupportive and expressed their support for what is agreed with Catalonia. On the other hand, Alberto Catalán, from UPN, distinguished the Navarrese concert from the agreements with the Catalan independence movement and justified it because his party is “loyal” to the unity of Spain. Néstor Rego, of the BNG, attacked the Galician president, the popular Alfonso Rueda, for renouncing the debt relief, acting as a “servile delegate” of the PP. Vox dispatched the process with a new allegation against the State of the autonomies. His deputy Pablo Sáez denounced that “it fuels nationalist sentiment against integrative patriotism.”