It’s over. End point to months of negotiations between the Government and its partners. There will be no reform of the gag law this legislature. The repeal of the PP Citizen Security Law of 2015, one of the main legislative projects of the Pedro Sánchez Executive, will die this Tuesday morning in the Interior Commission, before even reaching plenary. Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) and EH Bildu, whose abstention, at least, in this process was essential, have announced early this morning, through a video, that they will vote against the text that should be sent to the full.

Republicans and abertzales affirm that they will not be “accomplices of a light reform that does not repeal the most harmful articles and keeps the core of the law intact.” «This proposal is far from the repeal commitment that we assumed 8 years ago. It is unaffordable”, they explained in the statement signed by the deputy Jon Iñarritu and the parliamentarian María Dantas and that was made public at 7 in the morning, two and a half hours before the commission meeting began.

The refusal of the formerly called ‘preferred partners’ of the Government to support the text promoted by PSOE and Unidas Podemos, and which the PNV had recently joined, is essentially due to the refusal of the Government parties to prohibit the use of the rubber balls and vetoing the so-called ‘hot expulsions’ of immigrants through the fences of Ceuta and Melilla.

Since last February the discussions had focused almost exclusively on these two stumbling blocks, after the six parties in favor of the reform –PSOE, UP, PNV, ERC, EH Bildu and Junts- reached agreements on another 36 precepts. An agreement even seemed possible on two other points that created controversy: the one that sets the sanctions for lack of respect for agents (article 37.4); the one that sanctions “disobedience or resistance to the authority or its agents” (article 36.6).