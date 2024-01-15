Erba massacre, fourth episode/ The brigadier who detected the bloodstain was in trouble: “He wasn't alone”. The audio

Less than two months and we will find out if the review of the process for Erb massacreto will become reality. While waiting for the return to the courtroom, however, all the elements put in place by the defense of Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi and contained in the full-bodied instance drawn up by the Deputy Attorney General of the Court of Appeal of Milan Cuno Tarfusser, which we explained to you above Affaritaliani.it



In the previous episode we gave you an account of the critical issues regarding the evidence of the “bloodstain”, and who convinced the geneticist Marzio Capra and 14 other experts of the spouses' innocence. Critical issues that concern not only the strictly technical-scientific aspect, but also the method of retrieving the organic trace belonging to Valeria Cherubini.

Yes because, as also reported by Cuno Tarfusser in the request, the two inspections of the car belonging to the Romanos, a Seat Arosa, were conducted – it would seem – in an inaccurate and negligent manner. And it is also about the person who would have – the conditional is a must – completed the surveys, Brigadier Carlo Fadda, that the doubts are concentrated. Not just because “… the report (is) only apparently drawn up by Brig. Fadda because it was not signed by him, just as it was not signed by Romano, despite the assessment being a positive result”. But also because the brigadier himself would NOT have been alone as he declared. On this point this evening “Farwest”, the Rai3 in-depth program hosted by Salvo Sottile, will reveal the facts audio from the wiretaps in which Fadda is distinctly heard talk to someone. Someone, probably a colleague, who was there with him to help carry out the operations: “Close them, please, Dome…”. A few moments pass and a second voice is heard asking: “Will you turn on the light for me for a moment?”.

It is legitimate to ask whether Brigadier Fadda lied during the trial and, if so, whether the report he drew up can still be considered (?) reliable.





In the next episode we will analyze in detail the third “evidence” that led to the conviction of the two spouses, recognition by Mario Frigerio.

