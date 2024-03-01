Erba massacre, the state lawyer: “I will ask for the evidence to be inadmissible”

Start again trial of Rosa Bazzi and Olindo Romano. And the State Attorney General at the Brescia General Prosecutor's Office Domenico Chiaro he anticipated at the beginning of his speech that he will ask the “inadmissibility of all requests for evidence” presented by the couple's defense and by the Milan prosecutor Cuno Tarfusser.



The state lawyer: “With Rosa and Olindo the limits have been exceeded”

The lawyer added: “A media can-can, public meetings and on TV, the statues of Olindo and Rosa magically appeared in Erba. The people have the right to be informed, but I believe that certain limits have been exceeded.””Justice it is administered in the name of the people, but it must be understood that decisions are taken in the classrooms and not elsewhere and for this reason my speech will be on procedural aspects” and not on “media suggestions”.

Azouz Marzouk: “Rosa and Olindo are innocent, but forget the drug trail”

“They are innocent, justice has not been done”. So instead Azouz Marzouk arriving at the Palace of Justice in Brescia. “We are getting part of a revenge – he said -. The drug trail “that everyone wants us to believe is creating a lot of problems for me now that I am moving here to Italy also to find work”, we must leave it alone.

Rosa and Olindo back in the courtroom: what happens today

The hearing opens with the report of one of the judges of the panel made up of the president Antonio Minervini and, alongside, Ilaria Sanesi and Marcello Mainardi. The document which consists of a sort of summary of the procedural steps will probably be filed and not read. At that point the General Prosecutor's Office will take the floor, represented by the Prosecutor General Guido Rispoli supported by the State Attorney General Domenico Chiaro who led the Lodi Prosecutor's Office for six years. The two have prepared a brief which will be filed with the judges.

Then it will be the turn of the civil parties, the only one in the courtroom is Azouz Marzouk, assisted by the lawyer Solange Marchignoli, the man of Moroccan origin who lost his wife and young son. He is the only one among the civil parties to doubt the conviction. Finally the word will pass to the defense of Olindo and Rosa who count on 4 lawyers: Fabio Schembri, Luisa Bordeaux, Nico D'Ascola and Patrizia Morello. Once the discussion between the parties is over, which will presumably be long and intense, the judges could already retire to chambers. There is the remote possibility that they will come out by immediately nipping the request for review or with an order with which evidence to admit among the many requests from those who want to overturn a verdict that is no longer set in granite as it seemed until a few weeks ago. does. And in the courtroom, to witness everything, Olindo and Rosa will return together.

The Erba massacre of December 2006

The massacre took place on 11 December 2006 when, under the blows of a bar and knife, they were killed Raffaella Castagna, son Youssef just 2 years old and her grandmother Paolo Galli. A massacre that did not spare Valeria Cherubini killed by the neighbors, the spouses Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi, definitively sentenced to life imprisonment for the quadruple murder.