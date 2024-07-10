The Court of Appeal of Brescia presided over by Antonio Minervini considers the requests of the defense of Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi are inadmissibledoes not admit any of the new evidence that the lawyers have presented to try to reopen the case on the Erba massacre and confirms, in fact, the life sentence for Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi. Today’s sentence – arrived almost 5 hours after the deliberation – reaffirms what was already established in the first instance, on appeal and in the Supreme Court on the quadruple homicide of December 11, 2006 and shatters the hopes of the couple who witnessed, in the same cage, the verdict.

No surprise, as predicted: even the judges of Brescia believe that the neighbors are the perpetrators of the massacre in the ‘Palazzina del ghiaccio’ in via Diaz when, under the blows of clubs and knives, Raffaella Castagna (30 years old), her son Youssef Marzouk, only two years old, the maternal grandmother of the little Paola Galli (57) are killed. It is the left-handed Rosa who plunges the blade into the child’s throat. The flames set on the house erase the traces, but when the attackers close the door of Raffaella’s apartment behind them, they find themselves facing, incredulous, the neighbors: Mario Frigerio, attacked by Olindo, is saved by a malformation of the carotid artery, his wife Valeria Cherubini (55) is hit on the stairs and then killed in their attic.