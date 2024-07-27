Defensive jurisprudence and spectacularization of trials (better to condemn than to acquit). The comment

The process has always constituted subject matter, thematic argumentation and central structural model of works, expository or narrativeof what is taking place in the courtrooms where justice is administered: myth, history, epic, theatre, drama, parodies and even poetry, have been attracted by events, virtuous or vicious, positive or negative, edifying or disappointing, with a view to observing and being observed on facts of personal and social relevance, occasions to debate systems of life, truth, politics and justice.

From the process described by Homer in the shield of Achilles, in which the cause for the just compensation for a death is described and from the trial to obtain his inheritance between Ulysses and Telamonian Ajax, described by Ovid in the Metamorphoses; to the trial of Orestes for the killing of his mother Clytemnestra and her lover Aegisthus; to the trial of Socrate for high treason and corruption of the youth, to the trial of Themistocles, for treason; from the trial against the Decemvir Appius Claudius, co-author of the Twelve Tables, for the seduction of Virginia, killed by her father to remove her from power and shame, to the trial of Horace, for perduellium, high treason of the father, for having killed his sister Horatia, in love with one of the Curiatii cousins ​​defeated by her brother, having denied him the osculum, the kiss, to the winner; to the trial against the Scipiosfor embezzlement and those against Verres and Catiline, also for embezzlement; from the trial of Jesus, for high treason; from the trial of Dante Alighieri and sons, for abuse and treason; from the trial of Galileo Galilei, for heresy; from the Nuremberg trial of Nazi criminals, to the trial in the Social Republic of Salò di Verona against fascist leaders, we have returned to trials in the square and we have moved on to televised trials, on news stories that the people can follow, imagining and creating their own reason in the square of the collective village of Herbert Marshall McLuhanoffered by the media.

Lately, what “impresses” the public are the acquittals or the mild sentences, and not the heavy and “exemplary” sentences.following the trials of the Tribunals and Courts of Appeal for crimes against the Carabiniere Cerciello Rega, in Rome, and province, for Serenavictim of murder attributed to Mottolato the detriment of victims of Rigopiano, in L’Aquila, or the requests for review of the sentences of conviction of Bozzetti, convicted for the murder of Yaraand for spouses Romano and Bazzi for the Erba massacre, which, in reaction, have led to investigations into the judges who pronounced them or the public prosecutors who proposed them, thereby “forcing” judges who pronounced the decisions, defense attorneys, and judicial officials to leave the back doors of the Judicial Offices escorted by law enforcement.

The popular beliefsexpressed in newspapers, on social media or heard on television by “opinion makers”, including priests, mostly “guilt-seekers” or “justice-seekers”, where the most widespread appreciation for the accused, and also for the justice bodies and the defenders, is “throw away the key” of prison to end up saying “they should hang them immediately in the public square”, constitute a danger for the autonomy and independence of judges, who pronounce in the name of the Italian people, but not what the Italian people say or want, and for the mandatory and inalienable nature of defense, a constitutional right and duty that also applies to confessed criminals.

Because the consequence, to explain the apparent antinomy of the title preceding this note, involves a conditioning and a sort of defensive jurisprudencea term borrowed from the medical field, where the health professional requests hospitalizations and prescribes unjustified tests, in the sense that, the more the single judge judges alone, the less the collegiate body, to avoid the “media pillory”, the complaints or disciplinary proceedings, prefer to condemn or reject the requests for review, “as there are subsequent levels of judgment”, creating the conditions for the scandal of acquittals on appeal or annulments in cassation.

In other times, with the inquisitorial “systems”, the trial was written and secret; on the contrary, the execution of the punishments was public and spectacular, carried out with the pitchfork or the axe in the presence of an intimidated and curious public, to whom it was intended to be an example in avoiding committing crimes.

In “modern” times it is the trial that offers the spectacle and the punishment usually anticipates the conviction.even if this will not be pronounced following the trial.

The spectacularization of trials has a huge impact on judges, especially the “popular” ones that make up the Assize Courts.who is a human being and not locked in an impenetrable ivory tower, especially when, going beyond the permitted criticism of the provisions, the person of the accused, of the defenders, who “deserve to be in prison like their clients”, and above all of the judge or judges, is analyzed and minced, exploring their principles of life and their political “ideas” and denigrating the professional performance of the defenders who assist the presumed guilty, forgetting that the lawyer does not defend the crime but the person of the offender.

