Erba massacre, Bruzzone: “I am convinced of the innocence of Rosa and Olindo”

Everything to do again, the process on the Erba massacre is void and the guilt of Rosa and Olindo has been questioned. The review of the procedure is the result of a work of 57 consultantsamong which there is also the signature of the well-known criminologist Roberta Bruzzone. “We have seriously questioned everything. From the micro-trace on the door sill which, in our opinion – Bruzzone tells Libero – was acquired in ways that were unacceptable even for the time, to the testimony of Mario Frigerio surrendered in hospital which is the result of a reworking subsequent, until the impossibility of Mrs. Cherubini to shoutwith the type of injuries he had, and which was instead felt ask for help six or seven times. I took care of comparing what the spouses reported in the ramshackle confessions with what the traces have returned”.

Read also: Erba, “if they overturn the conviction there will be serious consequences for the judicial system”

Read also: European elections, FdI's leaders if Meloni does not run. Preview names

Read also: Sgarbi, yet another 'trouble' for Meloni. Pd-M5S-Avs: “Revocation of the undersecretary”

“And what emerges – continues Bruzzone to Libero – is precisely one version of facts without even the slightest support. We have witnesses who say that inside that house, that day, Rosa and Olindo were not there but someone else. If the sentence were overturned we would be faced with a case that goes beyond that of Tortora for the type of seriousness of the accusation, to begin with, and for the reading totally distorted by the evidential elements. This is a extremely technical processif the sentence were to be overturned, this decision would have transversal repercussions on any aspect of the criminal process. We would go back to talking about everything that was deposited in the application. A new trial in all respects”. On 3 May 2011 the two spouses, with a “final” sentence of the Cassation they were sentenced to life imprisonment for the Erba massacre which occurred on 11 December 2006. Now it all has to be done again.

Subscribe to the newsletter

