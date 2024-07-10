Rosa Bazzi could be confirmed guilty of the Erba massacre or have their trial reviewed to prove their innocence

Rose Bazzi And Olindo Romano return to the courtroom. For them, the day of truth has arrived. The couple, definitively sentenced to life imprisonment with three sentences for the Erba massacrethey will know if the trial against them will be revised if they have to stay in life imprisonment. Bazzi and Romano were convicted of killing 4 people on November 11, 2006 in the small Piedmontese town of Erba: Raffaella Castagnahis mother Paola Gallihis son Youssef two years old and her neighbor Valeria Cherubiniwho was on the landing with her husband Mario Frigerio (shot in the throat, but survived due to a deformed carotid artery).

Sentenced definitivelythe couple’s lawyers have asked for the reopening of the case For review the evidence and bring new evidenceThe aim is to exonerate the couple who, according to the defense, are innocent. The Prosecutor’s Office of Brescia, with the attorney general Guido Rispoli and the lawyer Domenico Chiaro, he decided not to reply: “Not so much because there are no arguments to counter, but we have decided that one year after the first request for review and four months after the first hearing we have decided that it is time to hear the judge’s word. I conclude by insisting that at this stage there can be a sentence of inadmissibility also with respect to the last brief”. The other parties to the proceedings have not responded either. judges retired to the council chamber for the decision. They might come out with a declaration of inadmissibility, so confirming the sentence of convictionor order new evidence, as requested by the defense, and reopening the case.

Reopening the case: the requests and the evidence

The Erba massacre case could be reopened later three requests. The first by the deputy attorney general of Milan Cuno Tarfusserwhile the other two were presented by the couple’s lawyers. According to the defense of Rosa Bazzi and Olindo Romano, the two are innocent and the evidence collected in the three previous levels of judgment must be reviewedcalled into question. Like the retracted confession of the spouses, or the testimony of the only survivor (Mario Frigerio), but also the scientific evidence identified in the trace of blood found in Olindo’s car and attributed to Valeria Cherubini. The Court of Appeal of Brescia has allowed both parties to be heard.

There defence not only contested the old evidence, but brought new evidence based on unpublished consultancy. Not only that, the couple’s lawyers want in court new witnessesincluding a ex-carabinieri according to which numerous interceptions are missing, but also a North African linked to a group of drug dealers who wanted to settle scores Azuz Marzouk (Raffaella Castagna’s husband and father of little Youssef) for drug-related issues. The Attorney General’s Office, however, with Guido Rispoli and Domenico Chiaro, has asked to declare the three requests inadmissible claiming that there is “a cascade of evidence” against the defendants, impossible to overturn due to their solidity.

The drug trail proposed by the defense

“There were threats, Azouz was beaten to death in Como prison, Raffaella was very scared: she was approached, she was threatened, there were no threats. There were also stabbings, Azouz’s cousin was stabbed for drug trafficking issues. We are not making anything up and we are not ashamed of anything, we cannot abdicate statements that they have made. We have a witness who says that there was a internal feud and it gives us exactly one alternative motive,” Bazzi and Olindo’s lawyer said in court, Fabio Schembri. This trackhowever, comes excluded from the Prosecutor’s Office: “The weapons usedthe crowbar and the knife, they are not the ones that crime would use. And why kill women and children? But where do we throw logic: Azouz after the massacre says that it was ‘the best moment of his life‘and according to what logic can one think that the criminals acted and he is not terrified?”.

According to the lawyers, “the sentences did not explain the doubts, but hid them”. In the three previous sentences, the defense counts “243 errors” in the confessions made by Rosa Bazzi and Olindo Romano: “They are described as ‘intelligent, capable, astute, capable of putting together a very complex alibi’, but they don’t know what luminol or wiretaps are. Rosa doesn’t know right from left, she can’t read, Olindo doesn’t know that life imprisonment isn’t given in five minutes, that the sentence isn’t divided in two. and there are no double rooms in prison. There was pressure and the sentencing judge certified it”.

