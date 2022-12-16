The role of “support organisations” in Action KA1 of the Erasmus Plus Program 2021-2027

“Building on the success of the program in 2014-2020, Erasmus+ is stepping up its efforts to open up opportunities for more participants and a wider range of organisations, building on its qualitative impact and contributing to more inclusive, cohesive societies , green and adapted to the digital world”. This statement opens the Guide to the Erasmus+ programme. Inclusion is the keyword of this new programming, but to be able to offer the opportunity to participate in the mobility Erasmus to an increasingly large audience of participants, it is also necessary to involve as many organizations as possible to promote quality initiatives.

“Quality” is the other keyword of the Programme. Quality at all levels. Quality in the planning, necessary to obtain the financing. Quality in project management. Quality in support activities for participants (preparation, monitoring, tutoring, definition of learning outcomes, certification of acquired skills). Quality in fulfilling the contractual obligations deriving from being a beneficiary of a Community grant. It is in the path of quality that the support organizations. The beneficiaries of the grants, whether they are experts or not, can avail themselves of their collaboration.

It is evident, however, that they are mostly neophyte organisms, the so-called newcomersthose who have never taken part in a project Erasmus+, but who firmly intend to offer this opportunity to their context, who need real support. In addition to the leading role ofNational Agency and the council of the bodies of their own territory that have gained experience in the Programme, is joined by assistance from organizations that have consolidated experience in management of mobility actions and for this I am able to provide support but above all to transfer know how.

The supporting organization assists the Community Grant Recipient during theimplementation of project activities, with specific tasks and responsibilities, on a paid or free basis. This is the definition given by theErasmus Quality Standards” which, in this regard, underline maximum transparency and responsibility in the event that the beneficiary organizations decide to resort to advice, assistance or services from third parties, with the obligation to maintain control of the core activities of the project. It is understood that the involvement of supporting organizations must ensure obvious benefits and added value in terms of quality of the implemented activities. Important to note is that support organizations only come into play after the project is approved.

The Beneficiary, even if a neophyte, cannot delegate the drafting of the project proposal to third parties nor the financial management of the program funds as well as decisions that directly influence the content, quality and results of the activities implemented (the choice of the type of activity and its duration, the hosting organisation, the definition and evaluation of the learning outcomes, etc.). The main tasks which, on the other hand, can be entrusted to a support organization, consist in finding and booking the travel and accommodation arrangements; manage administrative tasks such as visa procedures; research and propose (but not decide) host organizations abroad; collect information about educational system in destination countries; organize the preparation and training of participants and/or tutors.

Proposing, organising, preparing and supporting represent the service rendered by the support organizations and, in the case of inexperienced Beneficiaries, to this is also added the transfer of specific skills. The constant coaching during the entire life cycle of the project takes the form of a real training activity. Indeed, the success of support organizations is measured precisely by the achievement of full autonomy of the Beneficiary in the management of project activities.

It is important that, in compliance with the aforementioned transparency, the tasks and responsibilities of the support organizations are set out in a contract that also includes precautionary clauses in the event of poor quality of the service rendered since, important to remember, is that the Beneficiary remains the solely responsible for the activities carried out and the results obtained. In conclusion, provide opportunities for mobility to individuals for the purpose of learning and developing the capacities of the bodies organizing these activities, represent the priorities of theAction KA1 of the Program and the added value brought by the support organizations is welcome, always with a watchful eye on quality and transparency.

