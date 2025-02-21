Erasmus Play, the student accommodation platform, continues to grow. The Zaragoza company has closed 2024 with a 30% growth On the previous year, in addition to expanding its template from four to thirteen employees.

In the last year, Erasmus play has continued its expansion, reaching new countries, which add to its accommodation offer network that is present in More than 500 cities of all the world.

“We have Open the United States, Canada and Australia for the demand for students. We saw that we could get floors and accommodations for them also in these destinations “, in which there is also student mobility, although it is not within the Erasmus program, says David Casanova, CEO of Erasmus Play, a ELECONOMIST

The platform thus increases its offer of accommodation, which includes university residences, floors and rooms and coliving For stays from four months to a year, which is usually the usual in the student field.

It is an activity with which, in addition, Erasmus play has contributed to generate a business volume of more than 20 million euros in the rental market through the reserves that students carry out through this platform in which the owners and residences offer their accommodations.

Erasmus Play maintains collaboration agreements with More than 200 universities of all the world and hopes to continue growing in 2025, an exercise in which it is planned to continue increasing destinations to offer a greater offer of accommodation to the student world.

The platform mainly responds to the demand for foreign students, since around 10% correspond to Spanish users. Among the most demanded destinations and that generate more interest is precisely Spain, as well as Italy, France, Germany and Portugal. They are followed by the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Poland.

Erasmus play is available in nine languages. “They find us from anywhere in the world” and not only to make reservations and locate the accommodations, but also to obtain information about destinations through the podcast which has launched on YouTube in which value content is generated.

For example, you can know the experience of other students in the destination countries, in addition to the main tourist points or living conditions, among other content.

A proposal that started approximately a year and a half ago with which they have exceeded 100,000 subscribers so YouTube They have granted their Silver plate as content generators because it is the reference brand for Erasmus students. A distinction with which it becomes the only student accommodation platform to have received it.