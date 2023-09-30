Rotterdam commemorated the victims of last Thursday’s deadly shootings in several places on Saturday. This happened at the Erasmus MC with an impressive portrait of 43-year-old Jurgen Damen – ‘a super passionate teacher’. In De Kuip with a minute’s silence, prior to the match between Feyenoord and Go Ahead Eagles, and a joint song in the twelfth minute of the match.

#Erasmus #Feyenoord #honor #shooting #victims #impressive