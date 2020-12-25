British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has abandoned the European exchange program for Erasmus students as part of his post-Brexit agreement reached on Thursday with the European Union, citing cost issues and announcing a global program to replace it. “It is a very bad decision which is taken for budgetary reasons”, lamented Friday, December 25 on franceinfo Thomas Clay, professor of law at Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne and former Erasmus.

franceinfo: Do ​​you regret this decision?

Thomas Clay: Of course, this is a short-sighted political decision and in the long run it will accentuate the UK’s detachment from the European continent. It is a very bad decision which is made for budgetary reasons. It is a tragic decision.

What does Erasmus represent?

Behind Erasmus we find the common European cultural base which, from now on, the United Kingdom gives up.

“Erasmus is not only a European success, it is also an idea, a European incarnation.” Thomas Clay, professor of law at Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne to franceinfo

More than 30 years after its creation, millions of students have benefited from it. It is even said that there are a million Erasmus babies, that is to say born of couples of former Erasmus students.

Will the program be harmed by this decision?

I do not think so. The United Kingdom is only the fourth Erasmus exchange recipient country after Spain, France and Germany. As Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, it welcomes more European students than it sends. So I don’t think it’s going to suffer but it’s the UK that is going to suffer because it is going to complete its isolation. In the future, the whole European idea will derive.

Boris Johnson wants to create another program. What do you think ?

That there is a new program to allow UK students to go to foreign universities, fine. But the interest of Erasmus was that you pay the registration fees of your home university, so when you are a French student you pay your registration fee in your French university even if you are going to study in a British university.