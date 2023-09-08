There is no joy like a gasp, drawn by finding old forgotten stationery, erased wheels, or dusty scraps, which are motifs of time, glad tidings, and light. The evenings are clouded with the dew of grapes, and the radiance of the warmth of the Jordan, and what they can step on are scraps the size of the palm of the hand, of hotels and restaurants that embraced my tiredness and joy and the demons of my travel and what they fill and write, like that withered leaf, and the tourist is the color of its edges, and what the friend Mahmoud Darwish once said: « The difference between sunflowers and daffodils is the difference between two points of view. Narcissus looks at his image in the water and says: I am nothing but me! As for the worshipers of the sun, he says: I am nothing but what I worship! And at night the difference narrows, and the interpretation expands »!

This scrap is dated Wednesday, April 9, 2008, at 10:15 p.m., on the paper of the Le Méridien Hotel in Paris, and it is one of the expensive scraps that I fill my pockets with or stash somewhere in my cars, on my desks, or in the small drawers of my family safes. Or it could be here or there, but it is present, it may be absent for a while, I forget it for a while, but if I saw it, joy was a child, and memory was fresh, it is scraps of joy, I do not like to get rid of them, and collect them, but their problem is that they are small, and with a handwriting Small, on small paper, and sometimes it is made of paper suitable for sneezing, not for ink to be spilled on it, bills turned on their white, in preparation for the boldness of ink.

No matter how much I go towards digital devices and technical means, and try to be civilized, of the new generation, and organized in an electronic way, and arranged according to programs that help you and shorten your time, I tended towards writing on digital screens, whose Arabic letters appear disjointed, and take a soft horizontal form, and give you Seconds, and the number of letters and lines, but I feel that it is more suitable for an accountant than for a writer, especially since the mood of carrying things in the hand is a closed matter, and does not accept discussion or settlement with oneself, because it is… as if musk covers my palms, as if it is an elegant rosary adorning the palm with its stones and his worshiping voice cream or an indelible phone, those scraps like precious things that hide their joy for you alone.

The scraps of paper remain dearer and lighter on the soul. You can fold them or put them in your pocketbook. You can put them between two pages of a book. It is enough for her to have that troublesome presence of the pigeon of the heart, and there is a smell that pervades her. There’s a secret these little paper cutouts keep to themselves, and only you.

It seems that the habit of owning these scraps of paper from childhood, it seems that the profession has increased her love, and it seems that she is going with me until old age, today when I turn what my eyes fall on from these scraps, you do not realize what the meaning of the grief that spreads in me, distant places come, dear things They come, lives that passed, with their music, their perfumes, and the rain that falls lazily in the off-season, nor in its season, it does.

In moments of overwhelming joy, I decided to collect those clippings that extend back to thirty years or more, and get high by lighting the fire of love in them, and to burn them, to evaporate the fragrance of years, the intimacy of meetings, and the anxiety and brilliance of evenings!

A word on the sidelines: In another narration, I decided, before burning her, to shroud her, and embalm her with roses, jasmine, and camphor on the pages of a book, and publish them, because they are scraps of joy, and they have their own fragrances, and their secret that surrounds my palms with musk.. and tomorrow we will continue.