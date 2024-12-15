Eranovum, operator of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and producer of renewable energy, has signed the contract for the implementation of the construction project of its first charging eco-hub for electric vehicles, a concept that brings together charging systems supply for cars, individual transport, motorcycles and last mile logistics center. The deployment is carried out within the framework of the MOVES Singulares II Program. With this development, which will be located in the municipality of La Pobla de Vallbona (Valencia), the company embarks on a 14 million euros to deploy 14 points in the areas of Valencia and Seville.

The design of the facilities has been developed by the architectural studio Cabana, and Cad&Lan.

The eco-hubs have an ultra-fast charging station and other services that will enrich the user experience during their stop to recharge. In the words of David Vallespín, co-CEO of Eranovum, the technological systems used “will allow the intelligent storage and management of energy resources, actively promoting consumption at times of production peaks. What is innovative is the centralization of light transport systems in the urban environment with integration of transportation and reverse logistics systems.

The Valencia charging station will have an investment of 1.5 million euros and includes six double 150 kW chargers that will allow the car to be fully charged in less than 20 minutes. The roof of the facility will have photovoltaic infrastructure that will supply these chargers during daylight hours, providing a supply of energy produced at source, with a low associated cost.