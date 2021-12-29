Genoa – «What does Genoa represent for me? All”. Of the 55 years he turns today, Stefano Eranio has lived as many as 17 in the rossoblù jersey. Arrived as a child from Molassana, with the Grifone he became a man, he earned the blue of the national team and a place as a protagonist in the Milan of Baresi and Van Basten. «Now I train the kids of my Academy in Milan, I enjoy it. And I always cheer for Genoa. I know Sheva and Tassotti, great people, they know football: with the help of the club they will get the Griffin out of this situation ».

Eranio, best wishes! How will he celebrate?

“When you get older, you celebrate a little less even if you don’t feel like all these years. But you see children and grandchildren grow up and this makes you live everything with joy. Especially if there is health, the most important thing ».

We always see her dry, almost like when she ran on the wing.

«Not exactly like when I was playing, but I train the boys of my Academy in Sant’Ambrogio, and being always on the pitch helps not to gain too many kilos. We must support ourselves, do even little but every day, otherwise the scaffolding will fall ».

What do you teach your young players?

«I focus mainly on technique, groups of 5 children at a time. If you have the technical bases everything is simpler, in my path it was like this: you started with passes, stops, dribbles, long balls. Tactics and physicality came later. We should do the same today, instead there is less technique, the gap between big and small has reduced, the less strong compensate with the physical ».

With Milan he won everything but he always said he was from Genoa.

«I am very close to Milan but I grew up in Genoa and had the satisfaction of being one of the few to join the national team as a Genoese and Genoa player. Genoa waited for me and with will I managed to emerge, it is not easy to be prophets at home. The Genoa fan is warm but fussy, grumpy like all of us from Liguria, even if before they were more demanding, now I see a great desire to help clubs and players ».

The best memory?

«The year of 4th place with Bagnoli. The top was the goal I scored in Branco’s derby: first goal in Serie A, as a captain since poor Signorini was disqualified. From there we started and we never stopped thanks to the support, a true twelfth man. Incredible ride, now we would have gone to the Champions League, we were Atalanta today with elements of such quality that they could play in any club in these times ».

Which technician are you most attached to?

«We start from the youth teams with Mainetto, Perotti, Maselli: masters of football and of life, coaches and parents. Also among the boys I remember Canepa, Cuttica, Bazzurro, Cogorno: fundamental. Then above all Burgnich: I was a back 9, he took me to the wing, he believed in me and my climb started from there. Scoglio saw me fluidifying full-back and did well, so I arrived in blue where Vicini lined up me in midfield. And then Bagnoli who gave tranquility, confidence: humanly spectacular, with him you gave the best ».

Now there is Shevchenko: how do you see him in rossoblù?

«I met him in the matches of the Milan Legends: great man, true champion. And with him there is Tassotti who at Milan made up the right axis with me, he full-back, I forward. They are people who deserve a lot of trust: a difficult path awaits them but they know football. The club will have to give him a hand, it is necessary to have the qualities on the pitch to save himself but it is enough to fill some gaps, you don’t need great things ».

What struck you about Sheva?

«You recognize champions from what kind of people they are, you speak and you perceive the greatness. I was struck by his kindness, calmness and confidence in what he says. I think of Ancelotti: at the beginning they said he was too good, too gentleman to train but he showed that you don’t have to throw punches to win, you need to be capable and give peace of mind in a world that puts so much pressure. Sheva and Tassotti have all of this. Mauro is one of the greatest, he didn’t want to play the first one but he could coach any team, they are an important pairing. I hope that the results will give him a hand as soon as possible and that the company, as I believe, will put important investments on the plate to strengthen itself ».

Among the names that circulate who can serve?

“It depends on the form. Sheva led Ukraine, this will help him to draw players from lesser-known national teams: utility counts more than names. Miranchuk is strong, he plays little in Bergamo, at Genoa he would do excellent things next to Destro, the most important man so far ».

Do you think this American Genoa can go back to Europe in a few years as yours did?

«I hope so and I would say yes, if as it seems there is a desire to spend there is everything to do well».

Even now in Genoa there is a Genoese, Cambiaso, also a joker.

“Physically he is a great player, and he is young, it is normal that he should be helped in times of difficulty but with self-esteem and enthusiasm he will be able to show his qualities even more”.

At Sampdoria there is a new president, Lanna, from Genoa and his rival in the derby.

«Marco is a friend, I’m happy for him. The same goes for Sheva, she is a great person, she has always earned everything on the pitch in her path. In addition to his footballing qualities, he has always shown the moral ones that do not hurt in life, on the contrary, they are a priority ».

