As officially announced, the Disney + will propose a new one to the public series dedicated to Eragonit is a live-action just announced, which will see subscribers to the catalog of the platform which also includes the Marvel Cinematic Universe have to deal with particularly pleasant news, albeit many details are still missing regarding the production in question.

As explained by Variety, it will be a adaptation of The Inheritance Cycle made by Christopher Paolini, which could lead then, in the event that the opinion of the fans was positive at the beginning of a new saga. We’ve already dealt with an adaptation of Eragon like this, but as explained by IGN it didn’t go quite right.

Let’s talk about a production with budget of 100 million dollars that has grossed only 250 millionwho saw Ed Speleers as Eragon, Rachel Weisz as Saphira, Jeremy Irons as Brom and John Malkovich as Galbatorix.

We don’t know if any or all of the actors will be reintroduced for the new live-action Eragon coming to Disney +, but considering that criticism destroyed the productand that on Rotten Tomatoes this now has a score of 16%, we obviously hope that things will go differently and that the product finds a better reception in front of it.