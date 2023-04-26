Irada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai announced that the center has obtained international accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Treatment and Rehabilitation Facilities in the United States of America (CARF), thus becoming the first accredited center for the treatment and rehabilitation of addiction patients in the UAE, and the second in the Middle East, and this accreditation extends for three years. Years.

Whereas, “CARF accreditation” is a mechanism to ensure that the “Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center” meets the highest quality standards approved by the American institution, which is based on the quality of treatment programs, support services and infrastructure provided by the center, which reflects positively on the outputs of the services provided. Accreditation is the highest level of accreditation for addiction treatment and rehabilitation centers.

This accreditation confirms that the Irada Center has all the ingredients that qualify it to receive applicants for treatment for addiction in an efficient and effective manner, and is only an achievement of the strategic objectives of the center. And using the latest therapeutic and rehabilitative methods for addiction patients.

The center underwent a 3-day evaluation period by accredited residents from the American institution, during which it was ensured that the center met all quality standards in the services it provides, which exceeded about 2000 standards.

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Erada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai, His Excellency Mohammed Falaknaz, praised this achievement, which is one of the most important achievements that the center has received in recent times, after the success of the project to develop treatment programs in the center, the new expansion of the center, and the appointments of additional specialists that qualified The center also to obtain this accreditation.

The Executive Director of the Center, Abdul Razzaq Amiri, indicated: “The center’s obtaining the CARF accreditation will contribute to achieving the center’s strategic vision to be “the best treatment and rehabilitation center at the regional level.” The center’s obtaining this accreditation for the first time for three consecutive years is considered a qualitative and distinguished achievement. In this field, this indicates the competence and professionalism of the medical staff, rehabilitation specialists, nursing and administrators, and we will constantly strive to maintain and develop the approved standards and not be satisfied with obtaining accreditation only, and we believe in the saying of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – may God protect him “in Race for Excellence There is no finish line.