Er Polpetta in prison for mistreatment of his wife. The chats: “If you report me, as soon as I go inside I’ll get you killed”

Massimiliano D’Alessandro said Er meatball he ended up in trouble once again. New arrest for the Roma ultras already known to the prosecutors for having stabbed a deputy commissioner in Brescia during some clashes between fans and the police in 1994. Yesterday he was arrested for the crime of family abuse. The judge of the preliminary investigations of Rome – we read in Il Messaggero – writes in the precautionary custody order to continue threats to his wife: “I’ll kill you, I’ll disembowel you, I’ll have you impaled by your children” is one of the phrases quoted. 30 years ago, the deputy commissioner Giovanni Selmin was operated on twice on his abdomen and was miraculously saved after the attack he suffered. Er Polpetta was accused of beating him.

He – continues Il Messaggero – denied it and defended himself by saying he had a heart disease. It was sentenced to 4 years. But they are also in his criminal CV robberies of banks and post offices. In recent years he has been in and out of prison for drug dealing. When, as a recluse, he asked his wife to bring him “two balls a week” to deal, she threw her wedding ring at him and announced that she wanted to separate. At that point the woman was hit by daily kicks, punches and slaps. Then, after his farewell to the marital home, the messages on the cell phone and the emails. Always threatening: “If you report me I have already notified other people and as I go inside they kill you“, “I am coming, you brought the beast out of mehappy birthday to you dear joy.”

