Five gunshots and a warning. A real attempt at intimidation occurred on the night between 25 and 26 June 2021 in the neighborhood Pietralata, to Rome, where the car of the girlfriend of Massimiliano Minnocci, tattoo artist and influencer known as “er Brazilian“, She was hit by four gunshots (the fifth hit a nearby wall), while inside the cockpit a copy of the autobiography of the bodybuilder was found with an unequivocal message on the cover:” Do your cocks “.

“Well done…. You won !! ”, the man commented hotly on Facebook, who became famous first on social media and then in November 2019 for an altercation on live TV with the cartoonist Vauro Senesi, which he later became friends with. “Ugly infamous, mi moje not if it touches. I leave everything, I don’t care ”.

“This is serious,” he denounced Minnocci in a story about Instagram, showing the damaged car and later posting the photos on all its social channels. “They shot us in the car.” The man then filed a complaint with his girlfriend at the San Lorenzo police station, which seized the vehicle for the ritual ballistic surveys. Listened to by the agents, the “Brazilian“Did not indicate suspects or provide useful information for the investigations, entrusted to the State Police.

The perpetrators of the intimidation are still unknown, but the detail of the message left on the cover of the book is eloquent and is the same Minnocci to underline it. “I made my own business when I decided on a new life: I opened VAT and I’m working”. Then the appeal: “I don’t want to do Rambo or anything else, I’m used to this life, my girlfriend isn’t. Take it with me. Don’t touch her, shoot me ”.

Solidarity from Vauro Senesi who, by publishing photos of the car riddled with shots, underlines its proximity to the “Brazilian“, Remembering his life path. “In all these years we have continued to see Massimiliano called Brazil and I. I had the opportunity to get to know his redemption commitment in depth. And I appreciated it, I continue to appreciate it ”.

“I am proud of our friendship,” continued the cartoonist. “He was insulted, mocked, even in comments on this page. Change requires revolutionary courage. Cowards reject it, reject even the idea. And those who have riddled Maximilian’s car with gunshots are cowards. I want to reiterate here my friendship with him and my full solidarity. Go ahead, Maximilian! ”. Appreciation from the bodybuilder, who responded with a “Thank you, go“.