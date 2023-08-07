Equity vs. America, LIVE: follow the League live

América de Cali returns to Bogotá, this time, to face La Equidad, on the fourth date of the 2023-II League. The team led by Lucas González seeks its second victory in the championship.

The match, by decision of the local club, is played at the El Campín stadium and not at the Metropolitano de Techo, its traditional setting.

The Reds have yet to lose in the League: they defeated Tolima 1-0 and then drew 1-1 with Pasto, both at the Pascual Guerrero. They have a pending match, from the second date, against Unión Magdalena in Santa Marta.

Alignments of La Equidad and America