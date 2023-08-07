Equity vs. America, LIVE: follow the League live

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Sergio Acero, THE TIME
The match takes place at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
América de Cali returns to Bogotá, this time, to face La Equidad, on the fourth date of the 2023-II League. The team led by Lucas González seeks its second victory in the championship.
The match, by decision of the local club, is played at the El Campín stadium and not at the Metropolitano de Techo, its traditional setting.
The Reds have yet to lose in the League: they defeated Tolima 1-0 and then drew 1-1 with Pasto, both at the Pascual Guerrero. They have a pending match, from the second date, against Unión Magdalena in Santa Marta.
Follow the game here.
Alignments of La Equidad and America
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Equity #America #LIVE #follow #League #live
Leave a Reply