S.On Tuesday, investors on the German stock market voted cautiously to rise in bond interest rates. In particular, the shares of pandemic winners came under considerable pressure in some cases. The Dax fell below the 15,000 mark for the first time since the end of March. Most recently, it was still around one and a half percent in the red at 15,007.01 points.

The losses extended to the broad equity market in Germany and Europe. The M-Dax with the medium-sized German stocks dropped by 1.70 percent to 32,353.59 points, while the Eurozone index Euro Stoxx lost 0.9 percent. The New York Dow Jones Industrial meanwhile also headed for losses.

The quarterly reports of numerous companies were mostly lost for information in the general price slide. The shares of Infineon, for example, fell by 4.1 percent as one of the biggest Dax losers and could not benefit from slightly raised annual forecasts. Infineon belongs to the tech industry, a winner of the even faster digitization in the corona crisis.

Such stocks came under particular pressure on Tuesday. On the market it was said that the overall rise in interest rates and the increased hope that the pandemic measures would be eased soon became noticeable. Under these circumstances, other stocks comparable to Infineon also suffered from profit-taking. In the Dax, this applied to the delivery service Delivery Hero with a minus of two percent. In contrast, Lufthansa shares were in demand. The corona loser’s papers rose 1.6 percent. Here the prospect of an attractive tourist traffic attracted.

The price slide was particularly evident in the M.Dax, with losses among others at Teamviewer and Hellofresh. Good or at least tendentially decent quarterly figures could not give the two stocks that were in demand during the Corona period, the prices plummeted by 9.2 and 6.7 percent respectively.