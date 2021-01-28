NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – After the strong setback in the middle of the week, the events on Wall Street should calm down again on Thursday. The leading Dow index fluctuated in pre-trading hours around the closing price of the previous day, when it had lost a good two percent and fell to its lowest level since the beginning of the month. Most recently, the broker IG estimated the Dow 0.08 percent lower to 30,280 points.

The quarterly reports of some heavyweights are likely to determine stock market trading. In pre-market trading on the Nasdaq, Tesla shares (Tesla) lost almost five percent. The statements of the manufacturer of electric cars about the deliveries this year are “vague,” complained analyst Brian Johnson of the Barclays Bank. Here the market has been waiting for more precise forecasts.

After the quarterly figures from the previous evening, Apple fell three percent in pre-market trading. In view of a historically high valuation of the shares of the iPhone manufacturer, the upside potential is now exhausted, judged David Vogt of UBS. The papers from Facebook came on the spot before the market, the quarterly figures were the driving force here.

American Airlines (American Airlines) posted a smaller loss in the final quarter than had been expected by the market. The price then shot up by almost 50 percent to its highest level since the beginning of the Corona crash almost a year ago. The airline JetBlue was cautiously optimistic for the rest of the year. The price of the share went up by more than eight percent.

With McDonald’s (McDonalds) and the tobacco company Altria, other heavyweights published their quarterly reports on Thursday. However, these were not able to give the share prices any stronger impetus in pre-market trading.

On the other hand, there is no stopping the papers of the computer game retailer Gamestop (Gamestop A), they shot up by a further 30 percent to a record high. The day before, the rate had more than doubled. For days, the shares have been exposed to the test of strength between so-called short speculators, who bet on falling prices, and their opponents. The latter could therefore continue to sit on the longer lever./bek/jha/